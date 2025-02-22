Featherweight is full of old fighters

Ilia leaving and almost certainly never coming back.



Max Holloway saying that he is done at 145 and never coming back.



Volk more than likely near the end of his career regardless if he wins or not. 36 years old



Lopes is a good fighter, but I think he is a little overrated. Beating Ortega doesn't mean you are elite. 30 years old



Movsar is elite, but the UFC doesn't like his style. 31 years old



Yair is honestly also getting towards the tail end of his UFC career. He is only 32, but already has been in the UFC for over a decade.



Ortega randomly shows up sometimes. I think he is about done as well. He had a title shot 8 years ago and 4 years ago and took tones of damage. 34 years old



Allen is interesting now that Max is gone and they snubbing Movsar. I could see him getting a title shot with another win or two. 31 years old



Emmett is awesome to watch, but he will be 40 when he fights next.



Aljo is getting old and I don't think he can beat the top 5 fighters, but I think he stays where he is for the rest of his career or until he starts getting KO'd. 35 years old



Murphy is interesting, but he needs to keep moving up the ranks. Based on what I've seen, there is a good chance he beats Emmett, but I am not convinced yet. 33 years old as well.



Giga is fun and sort of a gate keeper. 36 years old



Zalal is potentially a future champ if he can improve his striking and wrestling defense. Not that they are bad, but he will need to improve them to compete with the top 5. The only fighter in the entire top 15 that isn't over 30 years old.



Kattar is pretty much done. He has fought killers though. If they haven't cut him, he should take an easy fight or two before calling it. 36 years old



Dan Ige is fun to watch, but he is ranked accordingly. Gatekeeper, good enough to keep his job fighter. 33 years old



The division is especially old for a lower weight class division as well.