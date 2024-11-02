Featherweight GOAT? Graphic of each FW Champion's Legacy

Subline

Subline

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Feb 19, 2024
Messages
304
Reaction score
888
There's been a lot of discussion about the FW GOAT ever since Topuria's win over Max, so I made some graphics to highlight the legacy of each FW champion.

Would be nice if the mods could add a poll too, though I understand if they wish not to.

Notes

  • Aldo's WEC wins were differentiated by a line space
  • The rankings for Aldo's win prior to TKZ were taken from FightMatrix generated historical rankings, as there were no official UFC rankings back then. Also note that those rankings should actually be +1 higher than listed (#3 should be #2 for example) because FightMatrix considers the champ as #1 (but I didn't realize until after making it)
  • Wins/losses across weight classes were differentiated by a line space
  • Ranking numbers highlighted in red indicate that the fighter was ranked in a different division to the one the fight took place in
  • The graphics are inclusive of fighters entire careers, I trust as fans you guys will be able to differentiate between divisions anyway

Graphics

Jose Aldo.jpgConor McGregor.jpgMax Holloway.jpg


Volkanovski.jpgIlia Topuria.jpg

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

blaseblase
The featherweight GOAT conversation just became a lot more interesting...
2 3
Replies
41
Views
788
boingyman
boingyman

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,322
Messages
56,442,827
Members
175,223
Latest member
Carlito

Share this page

Back
Top