International Fears UK martial arts gyms are being used to recruit youngsters to fascism - even if 'direct political activism is minimal'

A secretive network of martial arts and fitness clubs is being used by 'far right' activists to recruit youngsters into fascism, a new report by the charity Hope Not Hate has claimed.

The organisation claim that a 'network of fascist martial arts clubs' are being used to spread far-right ideology. This is based on the group claiming to have seen Nazi images be shared in the group chats of two (2) clubs.

However, the report continues by claiming developing 'physical strength and a capacity for violence' is perceived to be 'contributing to the far-right movement overall, even if direct political activism is minimal'.

 
Kassitus said:
In case it wasn't obvious enough Hope Not Hate is just a propaganda machine, when not trying to extort Douglas Murray.
All these left wing groups are.

This one struck me as especially sinister, in that they're presumably trying to spook white parents into pulling their kids from gyms. Why are they so intent on ensuring white children don't get access to the physical and mental benefits of exercise?
 
Croo67 said:
All these left wing groups are.

This one struck me as especially sinister, in that they're presumably trying to spook white parents into pulling their kids from gyms. Why are they so intent on ensuring white children don't get access to the physical and mental benefits of exercise?
I actually think that while they try to spin it to be an evil Nazi scheme they do legitimately fear masculine oriented social settings can spread right wing ideas, simply because it's a bunch of young confident men hanging out together.
 
Kassitus said:
I actually think that while they try to spin it to be an evil Nazi scheme they do legitimately fear masculine oriented social settings can spread right wing ideas, simply because it's a bunch of young confident men hanging out together.
They want a nation of low-testosterone, submissive white men who are genuinely afraid of any sort of confrontation.

Not to mention the benefits exercise brings - confidence, good mental health, enhanced looks etc.
 
This picture says it all

EJFTYMx.jpeg
 
