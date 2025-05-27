Croo67
A secretive network of martial arts and fitness clubs is being used by 'far right' activists to recruit youngsters into fascism, a new report by the charity Hope Not Hate has claimed.
The organisation claim that a 'network of fascist martial arts clubs' are being used to spread far-right ideology. This is based on the group claiming to have seen Nazi images be shared in the group chats of two (2) clubs.
However, the report continues by claiming developing 'physical strength and a capacity for violence' is perceived to be 'contributing to the far-right movement overall, even if direct political activism is minimal'.
