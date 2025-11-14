Elections Fears over migration and crime push Chile’s presidential race to the right

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@Silver
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
13,012
Reaction score
15,919
BY ISABEL DEBRE AND NAYARA BATSCHKE
Updated 5:09 PM BRT, November 14, 2025

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Fans sported MAGA-style caps. AC/DC blasted from the speakers. Red, white and blue flags flapped in the wind. Crowds whooped and cheered as the man of the hour lamented the surge of migrants across the border.

“This country isn’t falling apart,” he bellowed. “It is being shot to pieces, by bullets.”

You’d be forgiven for assuming this was a rally for U.S. President Donald Trump.
images

But this eruption of visceral rage at immigrants took place in Santiago, Chile, at the final campaign event for Johannes Kaiser, a radical libertarian gaining traction before Sunday’s presidential election in Chile, where rising fears of uncontrolled migration have pushed everyone in this race — even the governing coalition’s Communist candidate, Jeannette Jara — to the right.

Kaiser is “the only one with a firm hand, the only one who can pull us out of the United Nations, close the borders to all the Venezuelan criminals,” said Claudia Belmonte, 50, peering out from beneath the brim of a red cap emblazoned with Kaiser’s promise to “Make Chile Great Again.”

images


Such demands for a “mano dura,” a “firm hand,” against disorder have reshaped Chilean politics as transnational gangs like Tren de Aragua surged across borders from crisis-stricken Venezuela and elsewhere in recent years, importing kidnappings, car jackings and other violent crimes previously unseen in one of Latin America’s safest nations.

“People in Chile never had problems with foreigners. But you hear about a gang burying someone alive in your neighborhood and it changes you,” said Carlos Jadué, 49, a lemon vendor in central Santiago.

The anti-immigrant backlash has transformed a nation that just four years ago elected the bright young hope of the Latin American left, President Gabriel Boric, a millennial protest leader who handily defeated the ultraconservative lawyer José Antonio Kast with vows to “bury neoliberalism” after the nation’s 2019 social upheaval.
images
 
This time around, experts say heightened nativist fears give Kast a better shot. Even if he won’t clinch the 50% of votes needed to win outright in Sunday’s first round, polls show him likely facing off against Jara in a Dec. 14 runoff.

A Kast victory would bear out a regional trend that has seen recent right-wing electoral wins in Argentina, Bolivia and Ecuador.
- Leftards cost grid-girls job!
“There are regional structural factors pushing politics rightward in Latin America,” said Michael Albertus, a professor of political science at the University of Chicago, citing widespread perceptions that a surge in immigration has made crime worse.

Anger turned toward immigration​

In Santiago, few vestiges remain of the 2019 mass protests against inequality — known here as “el estallido” or “the explosion” — in which as many as a million Chileans marched to vent a generation’s worth of economic and political grievances.

One is the stone plinth in the city’s Plaza Italia where protesters battled nightly with police, torching buildings and braving birdshot. The bronze statue of a 19th-century Chilean war hero was defaced, then taken down for what authorities promised would be a quick restoration.
Chile-Women-820x1024.jpg

Four years later, the plinth, scarred by anti-government graffiti, remains empty and freighted with symbolism. Protesters see a reminder of all that’s unaddressed. Chile retains the neoliberal constitution adopted in 1980 by military dictator Gen. Augusto Pinochet after Boric twice failed to change it — a key demand of the uprising.

Critics see a reminder of the lawlessness of that time.

“I was left-wing until the ‘estadillo,’ when I watched chaos taking over our streets,” said Sebastian Jaramillo, a 36-year-old at Kaiser’s rally on Wednesday. “I started watching YouTube videos about the decline of our country, I got politicized.”
images

In the rallies of Kaiser and Kast, some recognize a familiar revulsion at the centrist consensus that has held sway since the dictatorship.

“The anger from the ‘estallido’ didn’t disappear. It stayed, it festered,” said Juan Medina, 40, who works at a theater in downtown Santiago. “Instead of turning our anger on inequality, the economic system, the political class, we’ve redirected it toward migrants.”
maxresdefault.jpg

Communist and devout Catholic find common ground

Throughout the campaign, Chile’s presidential contenders have sought to outdo each other with anti-immigrant proposals inspired by Trump and El Salvador’s iron-fisted president, Nayib Bukele.

It’s not only on the right.

images

Jara of the Communist Party — the only left-wing front-runner, as Boric can’t run for a consecutive term — has also leaned into a law-and-order message, promising to build prisons and deploy armed forces to Chile’s borders.

The former union leader advocates raising the minimum wage, but, in stark contrast to Boric, proposes no changes to Chile’s market-led economic model. She dropped plans to nationalize lithium and copper mining. Her platform calls insecurity her “top priority.”

sexy_bikin_girls_04.jpg

“Observers say this is an election between two extremes — a communist candidate, two far-right candidates,” said Robert Funk, a political scientist at the University of Chile. “Actually, there’s quite a lot of consensus on things like immigration and fiscal restraint.”

Kast, a devout Catholic and father of nine who opposes same-sex marriage and abortion, even in cases of rape, has found a tough-on-migration platform holds more appeal than culture war battles. For his third presidential bid, he has kept quiet about his conservative values. His German-born father’s Nazi party membership hasn’t come up.

Yet for all his vows to deport tens of thousands of people and build a giant border wall, Kast looks moderate next to Kaiser.

Both have stolen the spotlight in recent weeks from Chile’s establishment option, center-right former mayor Evelyn Matthei.

Immigrants fear what’s to come​

Chile’s foreign population has doubled since 2017, with 1.6 million immigrants recorded last year in the nation of 18 million. Crime has gone up, too, with homicides increasing by 215% between 2019 and 2022, according to prosecutors.

But experts say that candidates’ portrayals of Chile as a crime-infested wasteland ignores the extent to which homicides have been falling in the last two years.

At a rally this month, Kast addressed the estimated 330,000 undocumented migrants in Chile — most of whom have fled political persecution and economic collapse in Venezuela — urging them to get out and “sell what you have” before he forced them to “leave with only the clothes on your back.”

Rights groups warn that the incendiary rhetoric is already fueling real violence.

The family of Yaidy Garnica Carvajalino, a 43-year-old Venezuelan cake baker who was fatally shot by her neighbor last June, is calling on authorities to prosecute her killing as a hate crime. Footage shows their Chilean neighbor spouting racially charged insults before opening fire.

HD-wallpaper-a1-gp-grid-girls-models-people-grid-beautiful-girls-sexy.jpg

“We’re immersed in a self-manufactured discourse of hate,” said Braulio Jatar, a Chilean-Venezuelan lawyer who represents Carvajalino’s daughters and similar cases. “It’s a contagion, and it’s here.”

https://apnews.com/article/chile-el...atives-right-96226f5e4b94779e97e6d079813c46f3
 
Nice tits but the US and maga is hardly the shining example of an anti immigrant nation. They should be waving Israeli flags if they want to model a society that's allowed to have an ethnostate with secure borders.
 
- It's a natural thing thought? Animals have self-preservation instincts after all
 
philcrow said:
Nice tits but the US and maga is hardly the shining example of an anti immigrant nation. They should be waving Israeli flags if they want to model a society that's allowed to have an ethnostate with secure borders.
Click to expand...
It's Donald Trump and people he is listening too that have stabbed the MAGA people in the back.
 
Last edited:
Crazy Source said:
The Overton window. The last several Democrat Presidents have been center- right. Attila The Hun would be a GOP candidate in these times.
Click to expand...
Yeah that horse shit gets repeated by lunatics all the time. Doesn’t make it true at all. Fucking lol
 
White Whale said:
H1-B visas saying Americans don't have the skills and continued aid to Isreal. He should focus on America and American citizens.
Click to expand...
That’s not a Trump problem that we need to import skilled labor that Americans can’t do. It’s a university and trade school issue. Start teaching shit that matters to get people hirable.
 
UberHere said:
That’s not a Trump problem that we need to import skilled labor that Americans can’t do. It’s a university and trade school issue. Start teaching shit that matters to get people hirable.
Click to expand...
The majority of H-1B visas are taking entry level jobs that the majority of people can do with no issues. It lowers wages so big companies can make profits by paying people that will work overtime and holidays for slave wages.
 
White Whale said:
The majority of H-1B visas are taking entry level jobs that the majority of people can do with no issues. It lowers wages so big companies can make profits by paying people that will work overtime and holidays for slave wages.
Click to expand...
Well if that’s the case then Trump can go fuck himself. I’d expect that kind of shit from the establishment Dems and Republicans. But I guess Trump is the establishment now.
 
White Whale said:
H1-B visas saying Americans don't have the skills and continued aid to Isreal. He should focus on America and American citizens.
Click to expand...
What do H1-B visas have to do with whether or not Trump has kept a promise to stymie illegal immigrants like (criminal) Venezuelan migrants that are concerning Chileans?
 
UberHere said:
That’s not a Trump problem that we need to import skilled labor that Americans can’t do. It’s a university and trade school issue. Start teaching shit that matters to get people hirable.
Click to expand...
- Guy wasnt even dreaming of becaming a president when this problem started. We also have that here.
 
Crazy Source said:
The Overton window. The last several Democrat Presidents have been center- right. Attila The Hun would be a GOP candidate in these times.
Click to expand...

Biden was Center Right?

lolololololol
 
White Whale said:
H1-B visas saying Americans don't have the skills and continued aid to Isreal. He should focus on America and American citizens.
Click to expand...

How man H1-B visas have gender study degrees? Are they taking coffee barrister jobs?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
Elections Chile Elect "Far Right" Candidate José Antonio Kast as Next President
2 3
Replies
48
Views
1K
Rod1
Rod1
650lb Sumo
Finance/Crypto Chilean paid 330x Monthly Salary by Mistake - Resigns - Former Employer takes him to court to Recover the Excess - Loses - Says This Isn't Over
Replies
10
Views
403
method115
method115

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,045
Messages
58,477,915
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top