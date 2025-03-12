Croo67
The number of tourists visiting Ireland has dropped by 25%, which has sparked fears for the country's economy - with the tourism sector worth around $20 billion per year and supporting over 300,000 jobs.
What could be causing the drop in visitors to the Emerald Isle? It's always pretty high up on the bucket list of Irish diaspora wishing to see the land of their ancestors, as well as those with no ties to the country.
