International Fears for Ireland's economy as tourist numbers drop 'sharply'

The number of tourists visiting Ireland has dropped by 25%, which has sparked fears for the country's economy - with the tourism sector worth around $20 billion per year and supporting over 300,000 jobs.

What could be causing the drop in visitors to the Emerald Isle? It's always pretty high up on the bucket list of Irish diaspora wishing to see the land of their ancestors, as well as those with no ties to the country.

 
Honestly when i think ireland tourism doesnt come to mind unlike when i think spain or italy.

Instead i think europes tech hub and the troubles

Though i heard dublin is cool apperantly
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Sorry I didn't notice it was a high quality thread that deserved a well thought out and nuanced reply.
Bro you voted permanent tarrifs on yourself in perpetuity, and followed that up with Liz truss, knocking us ain't gonna make it go away...
 
curryjunkie said:
Bro you voted permanent tarrifs on yourself in perpetuity, and followed that up with Liz truss, knocking us ain't gonna make it go away...
I didn't vote for any of that stuff and it was a shit joke on a karate form about Mcrapist. Don't be soft.
 
Pretty sure prime Rosie O'Donnell just moved to Ireland so it sounds like everything is fine over there.
 
Rumor is this is the reason . Rawhead Rex is a demon, alive for millennia, trapped in the depths of Hell, and waiting for release. He is held by an ancient seal, imprisoned for centuries in a barren field near the hamlet of Rathmore, Ireland

 
