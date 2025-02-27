https://www.nbcnews.com/health/heal...g-select-flu-strains-seasons-shots-rcna193931
https://www.reuters.com/business/he...oderna-bird-flu-vaccine-bloomberg-2025-02-27/
Most of the vaccine debate has been about the covid vaccines, but the Trump admin is also going after the flu shots, which were a lot less controversial. These flu shots help reduce the spread of the flu, which kills more than 36,000 people and hospitalizes 200,000 more in the US every year
Just speculation on my part but if this keeps up, we may see Americans traveling to other countries to get vaccinated - and I'd be one of them
