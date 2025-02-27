  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Law FDA cancels meeting to select flu strains for next season's shots

G

gentel

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Feb 23, 2022
Messages
2,921
Reaction score
5,288
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/heal...g-select-flu-strains-seasons-shots-rcna193931

https://www.reuters.com/business/he...oderna-bird-flu-vaccine-bloomberg-2025-02-27/

Most of the vaccine debate has been about the covid vaccines, but the Trump admin is also going after the flu shots, which were a lot less controversial. These flu shots help reduce the spread of the flu, which kills more than 36,000 people and hospitalizes 200,000 more in the US every year

Just speculation on my part but if this keeps up, we may see Americans traveling to other countries to get vaccinated - and I'd be one of them
 
With this administration, Polio is going to release a rap called “Don’t Call it a Comeback, I been here for years.Polio going to knock you out”
Kids dying of measles and Brain Worms can’t be bothered. Measles vaccine has been around forever and Corporate Media has convinced retards all vaccines are bad. What a time to be alive!
 
RFKJ is a dumb sack of shit. Him blowing off measles deaths and infections flippantly while lying is par for the course.

Disregarding vaccines and taking caps off of medication cost as well? Is normal.
 
ColemanwastheGOAT said:
OP said he gets it.
Click to expand...
Yep I'm in my 20s and get my flu shot and covid shot both in one appointment every year. Specifically the Moderna covid shot, their effectiveness numbers are the best and the mRNA tech is badass. And if they made a mRNA flu shot I'd probably pick that over the regular one
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,252
Messages
56,952,979
Members
175,478
Latest member
jake123

Share this page

Back
Top