Brendan Carr, the chairman of the FCC, reshared Donald Trump’s demand for Seth Meyers to be fired from NBC after being made the subject of his roasts on the host’s late-night show.

Trump posted on Truth Social on Saturday, “NBC’s Seth Meyers is suffering from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage, likely due to the fact that his ‘show’ is a Ratings DISASTER. Aside from everything else, Meyers has no talent, and NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!”

In the past week, Meyers has repeatedly joked about Trump in his monologues, poking fun at his plans for health care, the government shutdown, a 50-year mortgage, a dinner with finance executives and the ongoing controversy over the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Shortly after Trump’s post, Carr reposted the president’s message to his X account.
variety.com

FCC Chairman Reposts Donald Trump’s Call for NBC to Fire Seth Meyers ‘Immediately’

Brendan Carr, chairman of the FCC, is backing up Donald Trump’s demand for Seth Meyers' firing fom NBC.
Why is he showing this ? Don’t these fools realize they are just exposing themselves publicly again. It literally shows Trump trying to control media again and interfere with first amendment protection with implying government interference telling a network who to fire .

He talks about rage but studying his posting shows an unhinged man , how can anyone even with half a brain feel safe with the worst president in history , he’s literally weakened us from the inside and outside our country and in record time ? Lol

These guys get dumber everyday.
 
This worked out well for them with Kimmel.
 
giphy.gif
 
is Seth Meyers an unfunny tryhard who still believes having the punchline "but muh Trump" is still funny in 2025? yes. he wasnt funny on SNL and he's even less funny now.

is he doing anything wrong? no. Trump should stop whining. if NBC feels that Meyers' show isnt working, theyll get rid of him. but thats their call, not his. if you dont like his humor, dont watch him.
 
Fanu said:
Trump is the biggest snowflake of them all.. also, why is he watching late night shows and getting worked up over them?
so he can avoid all the memes on the internet about him fellating a well-known former president?
 
Blastbeat said:
is Seth Meyers an unfunny tryhard who still believes having the punchline "but muh Trump" is still funny in 2025? yes. he wasnt funny on SNL and he's even less funny now.

is he doing anything wrong? no. Trump should stop whining. if NBC feels that Meyers' show isnt working, theyll get rid of him. but thats their call, not his. if you dont like his humor, dont watch him.
Never watched Seth Myers once until Trumps rant here .

He made me a subscriber, thanx Trump .

This is some good material .

 
Not a fan of Seth at all but I didn't like the FCC getting involved with Kimmel and I don't like it here.

First amendment rights are important and should especially cover speech that you don't want to hear otherwise what's the point

If NBC wanted to can Seth that's one thing but the motherfucking government should not be stepping in and telling people what they can and can't say. Didn't like speech being censored during Covid and I don't like it here.
 
Constitutional Freedoms really mean nothing to some of y'all
 
I thought he called him and told him to cancel seth meyers in a private phone call

Not a fucking tweet for everyone to see
 
Islam Imamate said:
You don't see any issue with a sitting president using the bully pulpit to pressure a network into firing someone who criticized him?
Couldn't imagine caring that Trump dislikes some guy who constantly talks shit about him to the nation on his television show.

I don't believe you really care either. This is just one of the many daily outrage threads about Trump.
 
Seano said:
Couldn't imagine caring that Trump dislikes some guy who constantly talks shit about him to the nation on his television show.

I don't believe you really care either. This is just one of the many daily outrage threads about Trump.
I don't care that Trump "dislikes" Seth Meyers, I care that he's using the power of his office to pressure NBC into canceling Meyers for criticizing him.

Surely you can understand that distinction right?
 
Islam Imamate said:
I don't care that Trump "dislikes" Seth Meyers, I care that he's using the power of his office to pressure NBC into canceling Meyers for criticizing him.

Surely you can understand that distinction right?
( Surely you can understand that distinction right? )

Yea I don’t think you really want to know that answer , never underestimate the amount of stupid on here .

Speaking of ………. Another winner has entered the thread above can rarely form more then one word here and there. .Lol
 
UberHere said:
Based
That doesn’t shock me either , definitely shows why you post Shyte , are you also dumping today ? Lol

Yes, "based" was originally a drug slang term, short for "basehead," used to describe a person addicted to freebase or crack cocaine. The term "base" itself is still used as slang for crack cocaine or amphetamine base , you haven’t argued with yourself yet today so that’s a plus .
 
