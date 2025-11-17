The Diplomat
Brendan Carr, the chairman of the FCC, reshared Donald Trump’s demand for Seth Meyers to be fired from NBC after being made the subject of his roasts on the host’s late-night show.
Trump posted on Truth Social on Saturday, “NBC’s Seth Meyers is suffering from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage, likely due to the fact that his ‘show’ is a Ratings DISASTER. Aside from everything else, Meyers has no talent, and NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!”
In the past week, Meyers has repeatedly joked about Trump in his monologues, poking fun at his plans for health care, the government shutdown, a 50-year mortgage, a dinner with finance executives and the ongoing controversy over the Jeffrey Epstein files.
Shortly after Trump’s post, Carr reposted the president’s message to his X account.
