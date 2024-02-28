Fox by the Sea
FBI chooses to portray organized retail theft by using a stock picture of well-dressed white women.
What would google's Gemini generate in this context i wonder?
They are getting obliterated in the comments.
Is the FBI also pushing an agenda or are they afraid of woke screamers?
Because it does feel like "diversity" is not represented in this picture.
or this one
