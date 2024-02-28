Crime FBI uses image of well-dressed White women to depict organized retail crime

Is this a fair depiction of organized retail theft in America?

FBI chooses to portray organized retail theft by using a stock picture of well-dressed white women.
What would google's Gemini generate in this context i wonder?
They are getting obliterated in the comments.
Is the FBI also pushing an agenda or are they afraid of woke screamers?
Because it does feel like "diversity" is not represented in this picture.



or this one

 
I bet young white girls shoplift a ton of makeup, but is it organized? No. But the shit you see on the news with a bunch of people rushing a store is organized.
 
like this maybe
GHTBxc2WkAEIMfJ
 
That’s definitely organized or planned. They are counting on store owners and customers to stand down and simply let them walk out with stuff because race has been so weaponized that they would be too terrified to be called racist.
 
you have more experience in this, where would "organized retail theft" be in this FBI table?


robbery, burglary, stolen property?
i don't know which would fit in this case.
fbi doesn't seem to have data beyond 2019, or i don't know how to look for it.

 
Depends on if force is used or not. If force is used during the commission of a shoplifting, it can easily become robbery.

It might be under petit larceny or grand larceny if the suspects are actually caught and the amount stolen is over 1k. It’s definitely not a “220” which the UCR (unified crime reporting) which is burglary-which is the forced entering of a dwelling with intent to commit a crime.
 
Depends on if force is used or not. If force is used during the commission of a shoplifting, it can easily become robbery.

It might be under petit larceny or grand larceny if the suspects are actually caught and the amount stolen is over 1. It’s definitely not a “220” which the UCR (unified crime reporting) which is burglary-which is the forced entering of a dwelling with intent to commit a crime.
 
