'Chilling': FBI shocks with visits to homes of innocent protesters under Trump's orders
Under orders from President Donald Trump, the FBI has started visiting the homes of innocent protesters, according to a report.In one case, special needs teacher Miles Serafini, 26, told independent journalist Ken Klippenstein that agents visited his home after he participated in a June protest...
I am sure like The Epstein File, Project 2025 and Trump’s 3rd term, MAGA will wave this off as a nothing burger.
America was built on the right to peacefully protest. MAGA wants group think and going to make life hard for anyone who thinks differently which is text book fascism.
We are slowly morphing into a police state and America’s silence is disheartening.
Starting to get worried some butt hurt MAGA doggers will turn me into the FBI because I don’t worship Trump and made fun of Trumps neck vagina.