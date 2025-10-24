Crime FBI paying visits to people who protest

'Chilling': FBI shocks with visits to homes of innocent protesters under Trump's orders

Under orders from President Donald Trump, the FBI has started visiting the homes of innocent protesters, according to a report.In one case, special needs teacher Miles Serafini, 26, told independent journalist Ken Klippenstein that agents visited his home after he participated in a June protest...
I am sure like The Epstein File, Project 2025 and Trump’s 3rd term, MAGA will wave this off as a nothing burger.
America was built on the right to peacefully protest. MAGA wants group think and going to make life hard for anyone who thinks differently which is text book fascism.
We are slowly morphing into a police state and America’s silence is disheartening.
Starting to get worried some butt hurt MAGA doggers will turn me into the FBI because I don’t worship Trump and made fun of Trumps neck vagina.
 
Biden went after people that did not enter buildings and commit any crimes after January 6th. There were people that got put in solitary confinement without a trial. Trump is not doing anything comparable to what the Biden administration did.
 
Under Biden parents were out on FBI watch lists for complaining at school board meetings. Parents called domestic terrorists for worrying about education.

White Whale said:
Biden went after people that did not enter buildings and commit any crimes after January 6th. There were people that got put in solitary confinement without a trial. Trump is not doing comparable to what the Biden administration did.
Biden is no longer the president. It is irrelevant to the conversation.

Shouldn't you care more about what your current president is doing?
 
Seano said:
They questioned a guy who was present at a violent protest on June 11th. The horror.

If you read the article it was claimed they were trying to make it seem like he did something and were acting like he was the suspicious one.

It wasn't just a questioning like you would give to an innocent bystander.

They were inferring and intimidating.
 
Ah the "mostly peaceful protests" where a mob carrying antifa flags(which is weird because antifa doesn't exist) showed up with homemade shields to push through cop barriers and began pelting them with water bottles, picked up a metal barrier and threw it at cops, and were throwing smoke bombs and shooting bear spray at cops.
 
USA!USA! said:
If you read the article it was claimed they were trying to make it seem like he did something and were acting like he was the suspicious one.

It wasn't just a questioning like you would give to an innocent bystander.

They were inferring and intimidating.
You literally have the right to remain silent. All you have to say is, "I don't answer questions."
 
lifelessheap said:
Under Biden parents were out on FBI watch lists for complaining at school board meetings. Parents called domestic terrorists for worrying about education.

LoL
Well, that was a lie in real time and it's a lie now.

The FBI was called in because of the death threats.

Can you point to a parent who was called a domestic terrorist for protesting?

I hear you guys say this so often surely you have examples.
 
nostradumbass said:
Ah the "mostly peaceful protests" where a mob carrying antifa flags(which is weird because antifa doesn't exist) showed up with homemade shields to push through cop barriers and began pelting them with water bottles, picked up a metal barrier and threw it at cops, and were throwing smoke bombs and shooting bear spray at cops.
wonder-woman-cuffs.gif


The question is peaceful protesting allowed in your mind or should you worry about the FBI showing up to your door if you disagree with the current President.

Even if I dont agree with you, I will back your right to protest, as long as you dont break shit, commit acts of violence, block traffic, or disrupt business.
I dont agree with using the FBI to intimidate dissent. Dissent is a Constitutional protected right. Seems like some of you guys only believe the Constitution only applies to Trump voters and fuck everyone else.
 
