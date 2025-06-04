Deorum said:







Only in their own minds. These are explicitly and overtly political groups, that's it. There is one church and no separating from the body of Christ. Catholicism is not the Prot shitshow of thousands of different denominations that have sown confusion and chaos for the last 500 years. Lol @ "organized religion bad".







Correct.Only in their own minds. These are explicitly and overtly political groups, that's it. There is one church and no separating from the body of Christ. Catholicism is not the Prot shitshow of thousands of different denominations that have sown confusion and chaos for the last 500 years. Lol @ "organized religion bad". Click to expand...

Yes exactly, Radical Traditionalist Catholics(RTCs) are not mainstream groups and they're not even the focus of the memo, the Racially Motivated Violent Extremists(RMVEs) are. And actually the memo encourages the agency to reach out to mainline churches so they can keep an eye out for these extremists.Not going to act like this kind of initiative can't go badly but the controversy here seems to revolve around the fact that they acknowledged this connection at all despite the caveats. Maybe more comes out that will change my mind but for now looks like a nothingburger.It's kind of a joke among some Catholics that people who convert in adulthood end up being a bit more radical and interested in esoteric historical debates rather than merely getting on as a Catholic. JD Vance is one such person. Nothing inherently wrong with that but I do think some problematic folks find cover among such fringe groups.