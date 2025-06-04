White Whale
FBI files show targeting of Catholic groups was bigger than Biden-era officials acknowledged
The Biden-era FBI concealed the extent of its anti-Catholic operation, which then-FBI Director Christopher A. Wray told Congress was limited to a single 2023 memo, newly revealed bureau documents show.
The FBI files were obtained by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley and shared first with The Washington Times.
The files show that the agency was engaging in a bureauwide investigation of “Radical Traditionalist Catholics,” but Mr. Wray and other top FBI officials characterized it as a one-off memo.
The FBI declined to comment.
Mr. Grassley presented his findings to FBI Director Kash Patel in a letter Monday. The Iowa Republican expressed his concerns about the FBI’s handling and dissemination of an anti-Catholic memo under Mr. Wray and the agency’s lack of transparency and responsiveness to congressional inquiries about the matter.
The FBI under the Biden administration targeted Catholics more than they originally said and no one will likely be held accountable.
