F1980 said: I doubt they were targeting Mexican Catholics. For some reason, Liberals have this hard on against anything they seem related to "white" culture.



I've read articles where very prominent, Liberal leaning institutions target things that whites are good at.



I"ve seen articles where they say Mathematics is white supremacy, being on time to work is white supremacy, going to the gym is white supremacy, doing good in school is white supremacy, not doing crime is white supremacy, paying your bills on time is white supremacy, classical music is white supremacy, etc.. Click to expand...

FBI Richmond assesses the increasingly observed interest of racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists (RMVEs) in radical-traditionalist Catholic (RTC)ideology almost certainly presents opportunities for threat mitigation through the exploration of new avenues for tripwire and source development. FBI Richmond makes this assessment with high confidence based on FBI investigations, local law enforcement agency reporting, and liaison reporting, with varying degrees of corroboration and access. Click to expand...

According to an FBI Richmond contact with direct access reporting for the first time, prior to RMVE actor ’s 2022 arrest he had been attending the Society of Saint Pius Xd(SSPX)-affiliated Virginia, for approximately seven months and was participating in catechism classes as part of the process to become baptized.1,2 Prior to attending stated he wanted to find a church that was “anti-Zionist” and “anti-progressive” because “that’s where God lives.”



In extensive anti-Semitic, anti-LGBTQ, and racist postings on the social media platform claimed was a “radical traditional Catholic Clerical Fascist.” At the time of arrest, eight Molotov cocktails, six smoke bombs, one smoke grenade, and firearms components consisting of a complete Glock 19 slide/upper receiver, a lower parts kit, a 3D printed Glock 19 frame, a magazine, and 9 mm ammunition were found in his possession. Click to expand...

According to an FBI Portland liaison contact with indirect access, as of September 2021, deceased RMVE subject Robert Reynolds had previously posted online that he first sought out a mainline Roman Catholic community that practiced the Novus Ordo liturgy and then gravitated to the SSPX. In a comment posted to an online discussion group Reynolds noted, “I've been trying to be catholic [sic] for 2 years I went to a novus ordo church at first then became radicalized by the internet after they told me to go away because of fake virus [sic].” Reynolds posted a photograph of himself outside of a Catholic church and several pictures from inside of the church captioned, “The holy sacrifice of the mass. Join the Catholic Taliban.” Reynolds also posted graphics depicting Jesus holding an assault rifle. Prior to his death, Reynolds was under investigation by FBI Portland for his involvement in civil disturbances, vandalism, threatening communications, weapons violations, and other acts of violence furthering his white supremacist ideology. Click to expand...

Ultimately, there may be limits to the level of engagement between RTCs and other far-right white nationalists. For example, many RTCs consider other forms of Christianity to be heretical and an over-emphasis on white US nationalism may be off-putting to RTCs of different ethnicities and countries of origin. Conversely, deep-seated anti-Catholicism remains a characteristic of many far-right white nationalists. Nonetheless, the current trend of RMVE interest in RTC ideology provides new opportunities to mitigate the RMVE threat through outreach to traditionalist Catholic parishes and the development of sources with the placement and access to report on RMVEs seeking to use RTC social media sites or places of worship as facilitation platforms to promote violence. Click to expand...

Potential criminality exhibited by certain members of a group referenced herein does not negate nor is it a comment on the constitutional rights of the group itself or its members to exercise their rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The FBI does not investigate, collect, or maintain information on U.S. persons solely for the purpose of monitoring activities protected by the First Amendment. Click to expand...

They weren't targeting Catholics, they were targeting white supremacists and extremists with the memo pointing out that they're increasingly overlapping with what they deem to be Radical Traditionalist Catholics who they separate from mainline Catholics.That's not to say that a memo that is reasonable on its face is necessarily implemented fairly but if you read the memo itself I don't see much objectionable there. For example part of this assessment was based on their investigations into specific individuals who were openly radical extremists who had clear red flags and were joining less mainstream Catholic orgs and churches. Some excerpts:Investigating individuals who are openly radical and possibly violating laws around weapons and explosives strikes me as perfectly legitimate.The memo does mention some barriers to what they call Racially Motivated Violent Extremists(RMVEs) and Radical Traditionalist Catholics(RTCs):And also important caveats:Whether or not you believe the FBI here is a different story. Of course as a Muslim its not hard for me to understand how investigations into so called "extremism" might cross boundaries of appropriateness but I'd have to see that established and my faith in Congressional Republicans is pretty low so I certainly wouldn't take their word for it.The article is suggesting that the agencies documents on the matter go beyond what the memo here states and if there is nefarious activity on the part of the FBI, hardly unbelievable from my POV, that should be investigated by Congress. But I would say that nothing in the memo would suggest that and that to call it an "anti-Catholic" memo strikes me as a misrepresentation of the document.