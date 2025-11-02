Rumored FBI auditing hundreds of referee Jason Herzog fights for illegal fight rigging

Jason Herzog is pretty notorious for inconsistent rulings he has done through his career.

Sometimes he stops fights never…

‘Herzog wants to see a dead body up close’: Pros react to Steven Nguyen crushing Mohammad Yahya at UFC Abu Dhabi

The MMA community was shocked at Steven Nguyen vs. Mohammad Yahya not being stopped earlier.
And sometimes he instantly stops them for no reason…

'Awful'...Referee Jason Herzog scolded again by UFC fans after quick stoppage during UFC 319 prelims

UFC 319 featured another controversial stoppage from referee Jason Herzog.
The UFC is facing another massive betting and fight-fixing scandal — this time involving featherweight prospect Isaac Dulgarian, who lost by first-round knockout at the UFC Apex event headlined by Steve Garcia vs. David Onama.
Hours before the fight, multiple sportsbooks and betting platforms flagged suspicious betting activity, as large bets poured in on Dulgarian to lose in Round 1, causing the betting lines to move drastically in the final hour. Now, state commissions, sportsbooks, and even the FBI are reportedly investigating the event for potential insider trading or a fixed fight.

 
I always had suspicions about several fights over the years. But it's not always because of the ref that makes it look off.
 
I mean, there's only a few refs anyways. No matter what group of fights you look at, you're going to get the same handful of guys.

But fuck why couldn't we get this level of scrutiny when it was fucking Kim Winslow and Mazzagatti doing major fights?
 
Nothing new about rigged matches

Refs and their stoppages
Judges etc

Was Jones ever going to lose that decision to Gus after just getting Nike or Gatorade sponsorship back then

Nah
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
@JayPettryMMA

Sh*t just got real if this is true.
We are looking into it on our end. Separating the fact from fiction, and there is a lot of fiction out there. We don't know a great deal for certain yet, everything is still either being discussed or rumored or still a pending investigation so no comment.
 
