https://www.mmanews.com/news/allegation-over-100-ufc-fights-flagged-by-fbi-potential-audit-sought-for-fights-refereed-by-jason-herzog/
Jason Herzog is pretty notorious for inconsistent rulings he has done through his career.
Sometimes he stops fights never…
‘Herzog wants to see a dead body up close’: Pros react to Steven Nguyen crushing Mohammad Yahya at UFC Abu Dhabi
The MMA community was shocked at Steven Nguyen vs. Mohammad Yahya not being stopped earlier.
www.mmafighting.com
And sometimes he instantly stops them for no reason…
'Awful'...Referee Jason Herzog scolded again by UFC fans after quick stoppage during UFC 319 prelims
UFC 319 featured another controversial stoppage from referee Jason Herzog.
bloodyelbow.com
