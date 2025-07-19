  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Movies Favourite Tom Cruise Movie Last 25 Years

Favourite Tom Cruise Movie Last 25 Years

  • Vanilla Sky

  • Minority Report

  • The Last Samurai

  • Collateral

  • MI Ghost Protocol

  • Oblivion

  • Jack Reacher

  • Edge of Tomorrow

  • MI Rogue Nation

  • MI Fallout

  • American Made

  • Top Gun Maverick

GoodBadHBK

GoodBadHBK

Few$More
Platinum Member
Joined
Apr 6, 2020
Messages
21,533
Reaction score
46,207
Edge of Tomorrow for me. Endless fun and action thats enjoyable from start to finish.

I have MI Ghost Protocol in at #2 and maybe Top Gun Maverick or MI Fall Out at #3.


I think Oblivion is his most under appreciated and Collateral is his most overrated.
 
The nazi one is more than 25 years old?
Hmmm, didnt realize that

Dont matter, I'm still choosing Top Gun : Maverick, that movie was so much fun to watch on an early showing opening night, before the internet was all abuzz with praise for it, I had no idea what I was in for but as soon as that dang Danger Zone kicked in on them booming ass theater speakers I had a feeling I was in for a good time

I loved that experience so much that I've never watched the movie again and probably never will because I dont want to spoil that golden memory of a kick ass balls to the wall nonstop action adventure thrill ride that I went on that first day it was released
 
The Last Samurai easily, followed by Collateral

Collateral is maybe better movie but boring modern/urban context keep me hooked only to some extent
 
last-samurai-good-conversation.gif
 
