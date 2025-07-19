GoodBadHBK
Edge of Tomorrow for me. Endless fun and action thats enjoyable from start to finish.
I have MI Ghost Protocol in at #2 and maybe Top Gun Maverick or MI Fall Out at #3.
I think Oblivion is his most under appreciated and Collateral is his most overrated.
