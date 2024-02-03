Movies Favourite PG Film of 1982

  • ET

  • Rocky III

  • Annie

  • Gandhi

  • Tron

  • Poltergeist

  • The King of Comedy

  • Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

  • Tootsie

  • The Dark Crystal

  • Evil Under The Sun

  • The Beastmaster

  • Fitzcarraldo

  • The Man From Snowy River

  • The Year of Living Dangerously

  • Victor/Victoria

  • Deathtrap

  • Swamp Thing

  • Firefox

  • The Toy

My Pick: Rocky III

IMG_20240203_124025.jpg

While Rocky is considered the best overall, my favourite in the franchise is Rocky III. The best sequel in the franchise and it also has the best ending.

RIP Apollo
 

Poltergeist and Beastmaster are probably the two scariest movies I ever saw in my life, they both still have me scarred til this day
Poltergeist with the tree and that damn clown and Beastmaster because of those vulture creatures that would wrap their wings around you and leave you just a bag of bones, oh man did that freak me out horribly as a 6 year old, I loved that movie though and watched it every chance I got, them ferrets was adorable, but those vultures will haunt my nightmares forever

I wanna pick Beastmaster but man that is one loaded list, ET, Rocky III, Tron, Poltergeist and The Toy also in the running on this one
 
1257.gif
 
The PG films of the summer of 1982 alone beat the shit out of all the Hollywood movies to come out last 20 years combined.
 
I voted Tootsie ( yea, I know) but my 10 year old self loved Beast master ( Tanya Roberts was hot and that lake scene..) and the scene in poltergeist towards the end where the mother ends up in her underwear I can still picture...
 
voted poltergeist but Rocky 3 is better

still when I was pg movie aged poltergeist was my jam
 
Man these are tough choices you're giving us.
I went with poltergeist but good on you for mentioning Beastmaster lol.
 
