Poltergeist and Beastmaster are probably the two scariest movies I ever saw in my life, they both still have me scarred til this day
Poltergeist with the tree and that damn clown and Beastmaster because of those vulture creatures that would wrap their wings around you and leave you just a bag of bones, oh man did that freak me out horribly as a 6 year old, I loved that movie though and watched it every chance I got, them ferrets was adorable, but those vultures will haunt my nightmares forever
I wanna pick Beastmaster but man that is one loaded list, ET, Rocky III, Tron, Poltergeist and The Toy also in the running on this one