Favourite Knockout to rewatch for the wrong reasons?

For me it's easily this one, seeing this jab merchant try to jab and teep his way to a boring win against pereira and getting chinned was so satisfying
 
Chuck vs Rich... Glorious Death

Ronda/Holm
Ronda/Nunes
Jones/Cormier 2
Stipe/Cormier 2
Poirier/Conor 2
Islam/Volk 2
Topuria/Volk
Rose/Joanna 1
Rose/Zhang 1
 
what's hilarious is that bisping tried to use the 2nd fight where he robbed a 46 year old hendo who he cherrypicked in order to say he "evened" the score between them, no self awareness
Man fuck what anyone thinks.

Dude hit him while he was already out. He can celebrate avenging that any way he fuckin pleases.
 
Every Conor loss plus the OP. Brock getting knocked into a break dance by Cain was glorious at the time.
 
Man fuck what anyone thinks.

Dude hit him while he was already out. He can celebrate avenging that any way he fuckin pleases.
That's true but hendo got a logo out of it and everything. I live around the corner from the hendo gym and that pic is there.
 
I had to say I popped when Bigface ko'd the Reem who was mad disrespectful to him and way too overconfident.


085_alistair_overeem_vs_antonio_silva.0.jpg
 
That's true but hendo got a logo out of it and everything. I live around the corner from the hendo gym and that pic is there.
Im sure he would have rematched Hendo sooner if it worked out that way. Better late than never.

Hendo is a horrible matchup for Bisping either way. The dude is made of granite, and Bisping's volume punching with moderate power at best isnt really gonna deter.
 
Im sure he would have rematched Hendo sooner if it worked out that way. Better late than never.

Hendo is a horrible matchup for Bisping either way. The dude is made of granite, and Bisping's volume punching with moderate power at best isnt really gonna deter.
100 like Strickland alex or some fight where a win is very unlikely.
 
