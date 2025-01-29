Favourite Knockout to rewatch for the wrong reasons?

Sean Chowdhury
For me it's easily this one, seeing this jab merchant try to jab and teep his way to a boring win against pereira and getting chinned was so satisfying
what's hilarious is that bisping tried to use the 2nd fight where he robbed a 46 year old hendo who he cherrypicked in order to say he "evened" the score between them, no self awarenessHendo bisbing
Machida couture
Man fuck what anyone thinks.what's hilarious is that bisping tried to use the 2nd fight where he robbed a 46 year old hendo who he cherrypicked in order to say he "evened" the score between them, no self awareness
That's true but hendo got a logo out of it and everything. I live around the corner from the hendo gym and that pic is there.Man fuck what anyone thinks.
Dude hit him while he was already out. He can celebrate avenging that any way he fuckin pleases.
I never thought in retrospect I would like Brock more then Cain but time is a funny thing.Every Conor loss plus the OP. Brock getting knocked into a break dance by Cain was glorious at the time.
Im sure he would have rematched Hendo sooner if it worked out that way. Better late than never.That's true but hendo got a logo out of it and everything. I live around the corner from the hendo gym and that pic is there.
100 like Strickland alex or some fight where a win is very unlikely.Im sure he would have rematched Hendo sooner if it worked out that way. Better late than never.
Hendo is a horrible matchup for Bisping either way. The dude is made of granite, and Bisping's volume punching with moderate power at best isnt really gonna deter.