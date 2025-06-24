GoodBadHBK
Rush Hour easily for me. I still need to see Shanghai Noon & The Foreigner. I've also heard the new Ninja turtles is good but I'm too bias to the original to bring myself to watch it.
I've been watching a lot of Chans Chinese movies like the Police Story franchise and will do a poll for those once I finish up a few more.
