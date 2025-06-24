Movies Favourite Jackie Chan Movie From the US

Favourite

  • Rush Hour

  • Shanghai Noon

  • Kung Fu Panda

  • The Foreigner

  • The Karate Kid

  • The Forbidden Kingdom

  • The Tuxedo

  • Around The World in 80 Days

  • Karate Kid: Legends

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

  • Hidden Strike

  • Skiptrace

  • Dragon Blade

Rush Hour easily for me. I still need to see Shanghai Noon & The Foreigner. I've also heard the new Ninja turtles is good but I'm too bias to the original to bring myself to watch it.

I've been watching a lot of Chans Chinese movies like the Police Story franchise and will do a poll for those once I finish up a few more.
 
Yep, Rush Hour without any hesitation. Him and Chris Tucker were gold!
I don't think rush hour works without either guy.

Maybe Tucker and Jet Li would be good but I don't think it would be as good. Same if it was Eddie Murphy or Chris Rock and Jackie Chan.

I'm actually hoping they do the 4th movie. They are the best cop duo in comedy.
 
