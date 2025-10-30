Movies Favourite Horror Remake of the 2000s

  • The Amityville Horror

  • Black Christmas

  • The Fog

  • Friday the 13th

  • The Grudge

  • Halloween

  • The Hills Have Eyes

  • House of Wax

  • Dawn of the Dead

  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

  • My Bloody Valentine 3D

  • The Omen

  • The Ring

  • Thirteen Ghosts

  • The Wickerman

  • The Last House on the Left

GoodBadHBK

GoodBadHBK

Few$More
Platinum Member
Joined
Apr 6, 2020
Messages
22,408
Reaction score
48,383
For me its between dawn of the dead & Texas chainsaw. Im voting Texas chainsaw just because I took my 2 older sisters to see it when it came out in 03 and I can still remember hearing one of them scream in fear lol

The ring was easily the most disappointing for me to watch again. It does not hold up at all.
 
