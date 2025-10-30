GoodBadHBK
Few$More
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Apr 6, 2020
- Messages
- 22,408
- Reaction score
- 48,383
For me its between dawn of the dead & Texas chainsaw. Im voting Texas chainsaw just because I took my 2 older sisters to see it when it came out in 03 and I can still remember hearing one of them scream in fear lol
The ring was easily the most disappointing for me to watch again. It does not hold up at all.
The ring was easily the most disappointing for me to watch again. It does not hold up at all.