Movies Favourite Franchise of the Last 25 Years

Favourite Franchise of the Last 25 Years

  • Star Wars

  • Middle Earth (LOTR & Hobbit)

  • John Wick

  • James Bond

  • Jason Bourne

  • Harry Potter

  • Mission Impossible

  • Pirates of the Caribbean

  • X Men

  • Spider-Man

  • Batman

  • The Fast & The Furious

  • Jurassic World

  • Planet of the Apes

Results are only viewable after voting.
GoodBadHBK

GoodBadHBK

Few$More
Platinum Member
Joined
Apr 6, 2020
Messages
21,516
Reaction score
46,161
Star Wars

1. Attack of the Clones
2. Revenge of the Sith
3. The Clone Wars
4. Force Awakens
5. Last Jedi
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Rogue One
8. Solo


Middle Earth

1. LOTR Trilogy
2. Hobbits Trilogy


John Wick

1. John Wick Tetralogy
2. Ballerina


James Bond

1. Die Another Day
2. Casino Royale
3. Quantum Solace
4. Skyfall
5. Spectre
6. No Time To Die


Jason Bourne

1. Identity
2. Supremacy
3. Ultimatum
4. Legacy
5. Jason Bourne


Harry Potter

1. Sorcerers Stone
2. Chamber of Secrets
3. Prisoner of Azkaban
4. Goblet of Fire
5. Order of the Phoenix
6. Half Blood Prince
7. Deathly Hollows Part 1
8. Deathly Hollows Part 2


Mission Impossible

1. MI 2
2. MI 3
3. Ghost Protocol
4. Rogue Nation
5. Fall Out
6. Dead Reckoning
7. Final Reckoning


Pirates of The Caribbean

1. Curse of the Black Pearl
2. Dead Man's Chest
3. At Worlds End
4. On Stranger Tides
5. Dead Men Tell No Tales


X Men

1. X Men
2. X2
3. Last Stand
4. First Class
5. Days Of Future Past
6. Apocalypse
7. Dark Phoenix

Spider-Man

1. Raimi Trilogy
2. The Amzing Spider-Man 1&2
3. Watts Trilogy
4. Spider Verse


Batman

1. Dark Knight Trilogy
2. Batman Vs Superman
3. The Batman



The Fast & The Furious

1. Fast & Furious 10 Films



Jurassic Park/World

1. Jurassic Park 3
2. Jurassic World
3. Fallen Kingdom
4. Dominion
5. Rebirth


Planet of the Apes

1. Planet of the apes (2001)
2. Rise
3. Dawn
4. War





My Pick: I'm taking John Wick solely off of how excellent Ballerina is.

Honorable Mentions to MI & X Men
 
It's between wick and MI, but MI didn't get really good until ghost protocol and the last 2 were not as good imo
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GoodBadHBK
  • Poll Poll
Movies 3 Favourite Female Action Movies Last 25 Years
2 3
Replies
43
Views
598
Batjester
Batjester
GoodBadHBK
  • Poll Poll
Movies 00s Christian Bale vs 00s Tom Cruise
Replies
4
Views
68
italiamusica
italiamusica
GoodBadHBK
  • Poll Poll
Movies Ranked: Tom Cruise's Filmography
2 3
Replies
59
Views
2K
Stoic1
Stoic1
GoodBadHBK
  • Poll Poll
Movies Adam Sandler vs Will Smith
2
Replies
21
Views
329
GoodBadHBK
GoodBadHBK
GoodBadHBK
  • Poll Poll
Movies 5 Favourite Gene Hackman Movies
2 3
Replies
41
Views
909
Squintz
Squintz

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,673
Messages
57,547,414
Members
175,748
Latest member
mauricio6711

Share this page

Back
Top