GoodBadHBK
Few$More
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Apr 6, 2020
- Messages
- 21,516
- Reaction score
- 46,161
Star Wars
1. Attack of the Clones
2. Revenge of the Sith
3. The Clone Wars
4. Force Awakens
5. Last Jedi
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Rogue One
8. Solo
Middle Earth
1. LOTR Trilogy
2. Hobbits Trilogy
John Wick
1. John Wick Tetralogy
2. Ballerina
James Bond
1. Die Another Day
2. Casino Royale
3. Quantum Solace
4. Skyfall
5. Spectre
6. No Time To Die
Jason Bourne
1. Identity
2. Supremacy
3. Ultimatum
4. Legacy
5. Jason Bourne
Harry Potter
1. Sorcerers Stone
2. Chamber of Secrets
3. Prisoner of Azkaban
4. Goblet of Fire
5. Order of the Phoenix
6. Half Blood Prince
7. Deathly Hollows Part 1
8. Deathly Hollows Part 2
Mission Impossible
1. MI 2
2. MI 3
3. Ghost Protocol
4. Rogue Nation
5. Fall Out
6. Dead Reckoning
7. Final Reckoning
Pirates of The Caribbean
1. Curse of the Black Pearl
2. Dead Man's Chest
3. At Worlds End
4. On Stranger Tides
5. Dead Men Tell No Tales
X Men
1. X Men
2. X2
3. Last Stand
4. First Class
5. Days Of Future Past
6. Apocalypse
7. Dark Phoenix
Spider-Man
1. Raimi Trilogy
2. The Amzing Spider-Man 1&2
3. Watts Trilogy
4. Spider Verse
Batman
1. Dark Knight Trilogy
2. Batman Vs Superman
3. The Batman
The Fast & The Furious
1. Fast & Furious 10 Films
Jurassic Park/World
1. Jurassic Park 3
2. Jurassic World
3. Fallen Kingdom
4. Dominion
5. Rebirth
Planet of the Apes
1. Planet of the apes (2001)
2. Rise
3. Dawn
4. War
My Pick: I'm taking John Wick solely off of how excellent Ballerina is.
Honorable Mentions to MI & X Men
1. Attack of the Clones
2. Revenge of the Sith
3. The Clone Wars
4. Force Awakens
5. Last Jedi
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Rogue One
8. Solo
Middle Earth
1. LOTR Trilogy
2. Hobbits Trilogy
John Wick
1. John Wick Tetralogy
2. Ballerina
James Bond
1. Die Another Day
2. Casino Royale
3. Quantum Solace
4. Skyfall
5. Spectre
6. No Time To Die
Jason Bourne
1. Identity
2. Supremacy
3. Ultimatum
4. Legacy
5. Jason Bourne
Harry Potter
1. Sorcerers Stone
2. Chamber of Secrets
3. Prisoner of Azkaban
4. Goblet of Fire
5. Order of the Phoenix
6. Half Blood Prince
7. Deathly Hollows Part 1
8. Deathly Hollows Part 2
Mission Impossible
1. MI 2
2. MI 3
3. Ghost Protocol
4. Rogue Nation
5. Fall Out
6. Dead Reckoning
7. Final Reckoning
Pirates of The Caribbean
1. Curse of the Black Pearl
2. Dead Man's Chest
3. At Worlds End
4. On Stranger Tides
5. Dead Men Tell No Tales
X Men
1. X Men
2. X2
3. Last Stand
4. First Class
5. Days Of Future Past
6. Apocalypse
7. Dark Phoenix
Spider-Man
1. Raimi Trilogy
2. The Amzing Spider-Man 1&2
3. Watts Trilogy
4. Spider Verse
Batman
1. Dark Knight Trilogy
2. Batman Vs Superman
3. The Batman
The Fast & The Furious
1. Fast & Furious 10 Films
Jurassic Park/World
1. Jurassic Park 3
2. Jurassic World
3. Fallen Kingdom
4. Dominion
5. Rebirth
Planet of the Apes
1. Planet of the apes (2001)
2. Rise
3. Dawn
4. War
My Pick: I'm taking John Wick solely off of how excellent Ballerina is.
Honorable Mentions to MI & X Men