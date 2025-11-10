GoodBadHBK
Clint Eastwood as Harry Callahan
Bruce Willis as John McClane
Leslie Nielsen as Frank Drebin
Denzel Washington as Alonzo Harris
Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley
Gene Hackman as Popeye Doyle
Al Pacino as Vincent Hanna
Jodie Foster as Clarice Sterling
Peter Weller as Alex Murphy/Robocop
Mel Gibson as Martin Riggs
Danny Glover as Roger Murtaugh
Jackie Chan as Chan Ka Kui
Arnold Schwarzenegger as Detective Kimble
I can add more as we go if necessary.
My vote goes to Willis with Nielsen coming in 2nd.
