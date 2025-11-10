Movies Favourite All Time Movie Cop?

Favourite Movie Cop

  • Clint Eastwood as Harry Callahan ( Dirty Harry Franchise)

  • Bruce Willis as John McClane (Die Hard Franchise)

  • Leslie Nielsen as Frank Drebin (The Naked Gun Franchise)

  • Denzel Washington as Alonzo Harris (Training Day)

  • Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley (Beverly Hills Cop Franchise)

  • Gene Hackman as Popeye Doyle (French Connection 1&2)

  • Al Pacino as Vincent Hanna (Heat)

  • Jodie Foster as Clarice Sterling (Silence of the Lambs)

  • Peter Weller as Alex Murphy (Robocop Franchise)

  • Mel Gibson as Martin Riggs (Lethal Weapon Franchise)

  • Danny Glover as Roger Murtaugh (Lethal Weapon Franchise)

  • Jackie Chan as Chan Ka Kui (Police Story Franchise)

  • Jackie Chan as Inspector Lee (Rush Hour Franchise)

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger as Detective Kimble (Kindergarten Cop)

  • Sylvester Stallone as Freddy Heflin (Copland)

  • Robert Duvall as Bob Hodges (Colors)

  • Robert Patrick as T-1000 (T2 Judgement Day)

I can add more as we go if necessary.

My vote goes to Willis with Nielsen coming in 2nd.
 
As a New Yorker it's 100% Gene Hackman for me


images
 
John McLane

But I like the lethal weapon crew and axel Foley as well.

It's too late but now that I'm thinking about it they totally shoulda did some kind of cross over with lethal weapon die hard and Beverly hills cop back in the days.
 
Nic Cage as a corrupt and drug-addicted police lieutenant.

He was absolutely incredible.

 
McClane

(Now we need a TV cop poll...lots of great options, but im partial to the Shield or Wire police.
 
MLarson said:
I'm not a New Yorker but I also Gene Hackman
Click to expand...
The whole scene where he chases the guy who is on the train is where I grew up, so that scene is even more amazing to me than it already is to most people, which is already spectacular.

I also like the fact that Popeye Doyle lives in the fuckin projects.

So a sniper tries to kill him, then commandeers a MTA train and Doyle then has to steal a car GTA style to follow him?? This is NY Cinema at it's highest level
 
