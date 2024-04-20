Favorite veg combo?

ObsoleteSoul

ObsoleteSoul

Pretty simple question. What is your vegetable combo GOAT?

Obviously certain veggies go better with certain mains, but most of us have some sort of go-to. Mine is the old peas and corn. Can even mix the two, like I do, and they compliment each other spectacularly.

Shout out to brussel sprouts and asparagus too, though gas comes into the chat then.
 
I make homemade pico de gallo at least once a week.

I dice tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, and cilantro, then add a squeeze of lime juice and a pinch of salt to taste.

Sometimes I also dice a cucumber and toss it in.

It's fantastic, and it's one of my favourite things to eat.
 
Osculater said:
French fries and ketchup
Some of the garden centers around here actually sell fries and ketchup plants. It’s tomato plant up top and potatoes below
 
1. Guacamole

2. Spring mix salad w avocado, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper

3. Mashed potatoes w canned corn sprinkled on top
 
helax said:
Some of the garden centers around here actually sell fries and ketchup plants. It’s tomato plant up top and potatoes below
That's amazing we are finally in the future with these GMOs
 
