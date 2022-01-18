Risky Business and Rain Man are my 2 favs.



I just finished watching Risky Business again in 4K and man I love this movie.



Top 3 Cruise film for me, not just his best 80s movie.



Great 80s teen movie, great comedy, excellent film score



This is also 1 of those films that has a low rating on imdb I don't agree with at all.



Its an 8 or 9/10 movie for me