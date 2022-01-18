The Good The Bad The HBK
Pitbull Owner
@Gold
- Joined
- Apr 6, 2020
- Messages
- 20,395
- Reaction score
- 43,402
Risky Business and Rain Man are my 2 favs.
I just finished watching Risky Business again in 4K and man I love this movie.
Top 3 Cruise film for me, not just his best 80s movie.
Great 80s teen movie, great comedy, excellent film score
This is also 1 of those films that has a low rating on imdb I don't agree with at all.
Its an 8 or 9/10 movie for me
I just finished watching Risky Business again in 4K and man I love this movie.
Top 3 Cruise film for me, not just his best 80s movie.
Great 80s teen movie, great comedy, excellent film score
This is also 1 of those films that has a low rating on imdb I don't agree with at all.
Its an 8 or 9/10 movie for me
Last edited: