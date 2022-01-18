Movies Favorite Tom Cruise Movie in the 80s

  • Top Gun

  • Rain Man

  • The Color of Money

  • Born on the 4th of July

  • Risky Business

  • Cocktail

  • The Outsiders

  • Taps

  • All the Right Moves

  • Legend

  • Losin It

Risky Business and Rain Man are my 2 favs.

I just finished watching Risky Business again in 4K and man I love this movie.

Top 3 Cruise film for me, not just his best 80s movie.

Great 80s teen movie, great comedy, excellent film score

This is also 1 of those films that has a low rating on imdb I don't agree with at all.

Its an 8 or 9/10 movie for me
 
All quality flix, but I went with Cocktail just because of Elizabeth Shue.
 
Top Gun easily.
b9996ff5aa516bbed92b180d80b4e355.gif


giphy.gif
 
Far from his best performance just in this lineup, but Top Gun was an important film in young @Zer's life
 
This dudes career is unbelievable.

Rain Man from that list
 
Legend is one of my favourite childhood movie

And Tim Curry as devil was incredible character

Also movie inspired Legend of Zelda
 
Off by a year cuz it came out in 90 but days of thunder

From your list top gun
 
The Outsiders was my favorite from that list, but not because Tom Cruise was in it. Top Gun if we're talking Tom Cruise starring.
 
God, they're all so good.

Even the ones that were critically panned like Cocktail were just so much damn fun, and hold up. Because it's just a timeless story. A boy with a dream complicated by another dream he didn't expect because he accidentally falls in love with a girl. Stuff like that never gets old.
 
Risky business is what put him on the map? Right?

Top gun definitely solidified his status as a global movie star so it's the right answer. However I chose rain man because it has a soft spot in my heart
 
