Starting with my top ten in order:
1. The Incredibles
2. Captain America: The Winter Solider
3. Batman Beyond: Return Of The Joker
4. Spiderman 2
5. X-Men 2
6. X-Men: Days of Future Past
7. Superman the Movie
8. Batman Begins
9. The Avengers
10. The Incredible Hulk
