Movies Favorite Superhero movies

Starting with my top ten in order:
1. The Incredibles
2. Captain America: The Winter Solider
3. Batman Beyond: Return Of The Joker
4. Spiderman 2
5. X-Men 2
6. X-Men: Days of Future Past
7. Superman the Movie
8. Batman Begins
9. The Avengers
10. The Incredible Hulk
 
The Batman (2022) and Watchmen ultimate or directors cut
 
In no particular order:
Iron Man 1
Avengers 1
Avengers Infinity War
LEGO Batman Movie
Into the Spiderverse
Deadpool
 
the dark knight
Batman begins
spider man (Toby mcG)
kick ass
thor Ragnorak
blade
blade 2
 
Batman Returns but I’ll watch all those 80s/90s Batman flicks. Deadpool. Kickass. I feel like that last Suicide Squad was entertaining, if it counts idk. I mean idk if I’d watch it again but it was fun at least.
 
Changes from day to day. For now

1. Kick Ass
2. Sin City
3. Ninja Turtles 1
4. Batman (Jack Nicholson)
5. Avengers Infinity War
6. Avengers 1
7. Cap America 1
8. Spider Man - No Way Home
9. Iron Man 1
10. Ant Man
 
1. X-Men 2
2. X-Men: Days of Future Past
3. Ironman 2
4. Avengers: Infinity War
5. Avengers: End Game
6. Man of Steel
8. Hulk 2003
9. Thor: Ragnarok
10. Deadpool 2
 
As a kid, I liked superman. As an adult, no. Superhero movies suck
 
