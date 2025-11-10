favorite quotes and sayings

we can do it
wait by the river long enough and you will see the bodies of your enemies floating by

-kenny florian

on a completely unrelated note whatsoever, you guys hears about the fbi investigating fight fixing in united fauxfighting championships and game rigging in the nba recently, thats kind of surprising (to some)
 
Guess I'm going with a theme today.

"I think the question I get asked the most is, well I dunno know, it happens a lot, enough that I would remark on it - a lot of people come up to me and they say "Is it possible for a woman to get pregnant without intercourse?" My answer's always the same, I say: "Listen. We're gonna have to go all the way back to the civil war. Apparently a stray bullet actually pierced the testicle of a Union soldier and then lodged itself in the ovaries of an 18 year old girl who was actually 100 feet from him at the time. Well, the baby was fine. She was very happy. Guilt-free. Course, the soldier's a little pissed off." When ya think about it, it's actually a form of intercourse, but not for everyone."
- Kenny Florian
-- Michael Scott
--- Wayne Gretzky
 
"Your boos mean nothing, I've seen what makes you cheer!"

"Every breath I take without your permission raises my self-esteem!"

- Rick Sanchez
 
"Treat people how you'd want to be treated."

Didn't Confucius say some good shit?
 
yeah crazy amounts getting bet on a undercard fight with a sketchy outcome...hmm...
 
"Whatever exists. Whatever in creation exists without my knowledge exists without my consent." - The Judge
 
"Most questions asked in series, are asked by students or cowards trying to argue but too stupid to do in another way"
Logic Math Professor.
It's so true these days
 
"What are clouds, but an excuse for the sky? What is life, but an escape from death?" - Kasigi Yabu
 
Live in an area & culuture (ftmp) that's pretty much cordial & respectful; don't have to deal with trivial rudeness on the daily.
Stride is better, when road agrees.



It is a wise thing to be polite; consequently, it is a stupid thing to be rude. To make enemies by unnecessary and willful incivility, is just as insane a proceeding as to set your house on fire. For politeness is like a counter--an avowedly false coin, with which it is foolish to be stingy.”
― Arthur Schopenhauer, The Wisdom of Life and Counsels and Maxims

9hr661.gif
 
"Life is like walking along a long road shouldering a heavy load; there is no need to hurry.
One who treats difficulties as the normal state of affairs will never be discontented.
Patience is the source of eternal peace; treat anger as an enemy.
Harm will befall one who knows only success and has never experienced failure.
Blame yourself rather than others.
It is better not to reach than to go too far." –Tokugawa Ieyasu, 1604
 
"Never rub another man's Rubar" - Joker
 
