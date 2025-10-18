Favorite Prime Deniro performance in a Scorcese movie

Favorite Prime Deniro performance in a Scorcese movie

taxi-driver-behind-the-scenes-stories
 
Barney Gumble said:
i didn't see kings of comedy or mean streets, but i'll say taxi driver?

i HATED his character in raging bull though, so maybe that means he did a good job lol
Barney Gumble said:
He's not supposed to be likeable hahaha.

Most of his characters arent supposed to be.

In Cape Fear he comes across at first as a charming guy who was wronged by Nolte, but then he rapes that girl and bites her face.

In Taxi Driver, he's a loser, with spiteful revenge fantasies.

In Mean Streets he's an impulsive asshole who brings misery to everyone around him.
 
johnsmithjohnson said:
Going casino
johnsmithjohnson said:
Casino was def different than these other roles.

He was part of the Mob sent to run the casino so they could rob it, but in the end he would have just as been left alone to run it a legitmate business. His character doesnt have the edge that his past characters had. Pesci and, Stone are able to dominate him and take advantage of his weakness.
 
HHJ said:
Casino was def different than these other roles.

He was part of the Mob sent to run the casino so they could rob it, but in the end he would have just as been left alone to run it a legitmate business. His character doesnt have the edge that his past characters had. Pesci and, Stone are able to dominate him and take advantage of his weakness.
HHJ said:
Yeah, he was fully 3d. Most of the time he's kind of type cast, it's the Denzel Washington effect or Angelina Jolie effect.
He was a realistic person. Raging bull was number two
 
