Favorite PRIDEFC tourney

Gomi's run through Kawajiri, Azeredo and Sakurai does it for me.



Gomi is my favourite fighter of all time. He beat the shit out of Kawajiri, who was considered to be his biggest Japanese rival and challenge in the whole division at the time.



Then winning the rematch with Azeredo, who fought like a fucking nutcase.



Then capping it off with him beating an all time great in the final in Sakurai, by one punch KO. Beautiful.



Shogun's is probably objectively the best, but it comes a close 2nd for me.