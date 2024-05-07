Favorite PRIDEFC tourney

HHJ
His fight with Lil Nog I believe was called fight of the year by all legit awards ceremonies.05 GP was my favorite. Rua was a BEAST in the early 2000s
It was so surreal to see the once invincible Silva get killed like that.Watching Silva get blasted by Mirko was amazing. That's for sure.
OMG @HHJ this is like asking which of your children you love the most.
I love them all but the 2003 Middleweight tourney might be my favorite. Chuck vs Overeem was a classic, Chuck vs Rampage with Dana on commentary, Wanderlei vs Yoshida, and Wanderlei vs Rampage with Randy Couture on commentary and Wanderlei delivering 18 knees to Rampage before the ref finally calls it. Confetti drops, Wand jumps on the turnbuckle and flexes and is crowned Champ Champ.