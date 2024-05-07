Favorite PRIDEFC tourney

Which was your favorite GP tournament,old heads??

  • PRIDE 2000 OWGP (Winner: Mark Coleman)

    Votes: 3 27.3%

  • PRIDE 2003 205lb GP (Winner: Wanderlei SIlva)

    Votes: 1 9.1%

  • PRIDE 2004 HW GP (Winner: Fedor Emelianenko)

    Votes: 2 18.2%

  • PRIDE 2005 205lb GP (Winner: Mauricio Rua)

    Votes: 3 27.3%

  • PRIDE 2005 185lb GP (Winner: Dan Henderson)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • PRIDE 2005 LW GP (Winner: Takanori Gomi)

    Votes: 1 9.1%

  • PRIDE 2006 OWGP (Winner: Mirko Filipovic)

    Votes: 1 9.1%

  • PRIDE 2006 185lb GP (Winner: Kazuo Misaki)

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    11
HHJ

HHJ

Unimpressed Jiri
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 12, 2004
Messages
144,118
Reaction score
103,619
Everyone knows only the toughest of the tough,the legends, the immortals can survive the six month four fight death tournament to become lord and master of the lands and seas.

ALL ROADS LEAD TO SAITAMA, BITCH

so pick yor favorite one,and why.




s-l1200.jpg

228246.jpgs-l1200 (1)sss.jpg
shogun2titles_original.jpg

s-l1200 (1)sw.jpg
60588ce49800720eb60af4f8a62075c1.jpg
d6df1dcc9edfd93b4b96b7e58d9337f4.jpg
 

Attachments

  • D-JCB_2UYAEuYhA.png
    D-JCB_2UYAEuYhA.png
    477 KB · Views: 0
Most cited is probably 2005, and I get it, but as an old school NHB/OW guy, 2000 is the GOAT GP for me. That field was insane for the time, and we got a unique legendary moment/situation, in and of itself, in a 90 min chess match between Saku and Royce, that we may never see anything like again.
 
Watching Silva get blasted by Mirko was amazing. That's for sure.
<Neil01>
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Gomi's run through Kawajiri, Azeredo and Sakurai does it for me.

Gomi is my favourite fighter of all time. He beat the shit out of Kawajiri, who was considered to be his biggest Japanese rival and challenge in the whole division at the time.

Then winning the rematch with Azeredo, who fought like a fucking nutcase.

Then capping it off with him beating an all time great in the final in Sakurai, by one punch KO. Beautiful.

Shogun's is probably objectively the best, but it comes a close 2nd for me.
 
All amazing tournaments. The 185 lb tournaments are super under-rated IMO. Kazuo "The Grabaka Hitman" Misaki should have been a way bigger name IMO. A damn shame. PRIDE NEVER DIE
 
all the 2005 tournaments were peak MMA - I voted for the Gomi one but after seeing 2000 GP on the list I had to change to that, the ultimate 'old skool crossing into the new' moment (you're not gonna see 90+ minute matches anymore...)
 
OMG @HHJ this is like asking which of your children you love the most.

I love them all but the 2003 Middleweight tourney might be my favorite. Chuck vs Overeem was a classic, Chuck vs Rampage with Dana on commentary, Wanderlei vs Yoshida, and Wanderlei vs Rampage with Randy Couture on commentary and Wanderlei delivering 18 knees to Rampage before the ref finally calls it. Confetti drops, Wand jumps on the turnbuckle and flexes and is crowned Champ Champ.
 
  • Haha
Reactions: HHJ
Typrune Goatley said:
OMG @HHJ this is like asking which of your children you love the most.

I love them all but the 2003 Middleweight tourney might be my favorite. Chuck vs Overeem was a classic, Chuck vs Rampage with Dana on commentary, Wanderlei vs Yoshida, and Wanderlei vs Rampage with Randy Couture on commentary and Wanderlei delivering 18 knees to Rampage before the ref finally calls it. Confetti drops, Wand jumps on the turnbuckle and flexes and is crowned Champ Champ.
Click to expand...

I liked the 2004 one the best cos Fedor won it and that was the one I was the most emotionally invested in. But ALL of them had HIGH DRAMA (in Saitama)

Its rare to have stakes so high in MMA. I feel since Conor/Khabib we havent had such high stakes. One day it will happen again of course.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,771
Messages
55,516,136
Members
174,805
Latest member
hardscarf

Share this page

Back
Top