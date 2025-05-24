Favorite or most accurate calorie counting app

Zyklon R

Zyklon R

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Oct 25, 2009
Messages
2,357
Reaction score
669
Used to use My Fitness Pal but I just went to get the app and it contains ads and in-app purchases

What is your preferred free app for calorie counting/logging that might also be the most accurate

I just checked two different apps to see the protein content of an 8oz chicken breast one said 59g the other said 70g but the Foster Farms breast i buy says there is 50g in 8oz

Who can I trust in this time of need
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,366
Messages
57,335,305
Members
175,650
Latest member
Rodrigo Augusto

Share this page

Back
Top