Favorite movie theater experience

What is yours?

I will start. I have a very fond memory of when my dad used to have to go for a few weeks of summer training as an army reservist. I didn't like it because I really didn't like my step mom. So, in '91, the night before he had to leave, he took me to opening night of T2. HOLY FUCK was my mind blown!

Let's hear some stories!
 
My dad wouldn't let me go with him and my older brothers to see Hard Target because it was rated R. Later in life I Had to settle to see Van Damme on the big screen in Sudden Death 😑
 
TardStrong said:
My dad wouldn't let me go with him and my older brothers to see Hard Target because it was rated R. Later in life I Had to settle to see Van Damme on the big screen in Sudden Death 😑
Talk about a buzzkill

Either 1 of 3

1. I was on probation for weed, had a opportunity to smoke without a drug test so I got super high in the AM, got chick Fila breakfast and watched the first available showing of the dark knight rises. Theater was nice and quiet.

2. When me, my 2 brothers, and my father saw big daddy back in 98

3. Having non stop sex in a empty theater. Dont remember the movie and i was alone but man what a good time! Nah me and my gf at the time did it a few times during a movie, and even had sex in the hallway leaving.
 
Probably recent one with chainsaw man reze arc.Looked so much better in cinema than illegal low quality russian stream.

Also got to watch movie for free which is the most important part
 
volodya said:
Not the same thing, but when I was way smaller my dad also took me to see the transformers movie. I cried when optimus prime died.
I don’t remember seeing Transformers in 1986 but I do remember Terminator in 1984 ,you mentioned T2 . I’m pretty good with memory on movies even remembered my first movie I was 6 , 1979 Dawn Of The Dead .

Transformers is my favorite animated cartoon but I can’t say I saw it in theaters for some bizarre reason ?
 
