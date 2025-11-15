Favorite movie theater experience

volodya
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Feb 27, 2011
- Messages
- 6,377
- Reaction score
- 6,116
What is yours?
I will start. I have a very fond memory of when my dad used to have to go for a few weeks of summer training as an army reservist. I didn't like it because I really didn't like my step mom. So, in '91, the night before he had to leave, he took me to opening night of T2. HOLY FUCK was my mind blown!
Let's hear some stories!
I will start. I have a very fond memory of when my dad used to have to go for a few weeks of summer training as an army reservist. I didn't like it because I really didn't like my step mom. So, in '91, the night before he had to leave, he took me to opening night of T2. HOLY FUCK was my mind blown!
Let's hear some stories!