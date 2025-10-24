Movies Favorite Kurt Russel out of these

Fav Kurt Russel

  • Total voters
    124
HHJ

HHJ

Jeweled crown of ANKilonia
@plutonium
Joined
Feb 12, 2004
Messages
166,380
Reaction score
150,242
EscapeNY-MAIN1.jpg


death-proof-stuntman-mike-kurt-russell-1.jpg


ThingKR-MAIN1.jpg


hate8.max-752x423.jpg


bmpM9A4zRMnECesLVFuKsQ.jpg
 
"Just remember what ol' Jack Burton does when the earth quakes, and the poison arrows fall from the sky, and the pillars of Heaven shake. Yeah, Jack Burton just looks that big ol' storm right square in the eye and he says, 'Give me your best shot, pal. I can take it"

Jack Burton
 
Mac because he held up and got stronger throughout the whole film. Even at the end, IF he was the thing, he just became more powerful.

Snake fell for a lot of easy simple traps and JB was upstaged at every turn by Dennis Dun
 
SKYNET said:
Mac because he held up and got stronger throughout the whole film. Even at the end, IF he was the thing, he just became more powerful.

Snake fell for a lot of easy simple traps and JB was upstaged at every turn by Dennis Dun
Click to expand...
By the end Mac told The Thing "Give it your best shot, pal!"
 
Burton but Elvis is my fave of his. The first Elvis actor and by far the best until Austin Butler.
 
SKYNET said:
Mac because he held up and got stronger throughout the whole film. Even at the end, IF he was the thing, he just became more powerful.

Snake fell for a lot of easy simple traps and JB was upstaged at every turn by Dennis Dun
Click to expand...
The Thing could never have replicated such beauty.


the-thing-by-johncarpenter-with-kurt-russell-1982-photo_u-l-q1c1o9z0.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,275,978
Messages
58,016,228
Members
175,905
Latest member
Neinlives

Share this page

Back
Top