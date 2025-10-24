Fuck you.If you're not voting Snake Plissken, I'm blocking you.
If you're voting Stuntman Mike in the by far worst Tarantino movie, i'm double blocking you.
Worrrrddd let's see how this goes.Jack Burton vs. Snake would be fun...
By the end Mac told The Thing "Give it your best shot, pal!"Mac because he held up and got stronger throughout the whole film. Even at the end, IF he was the thing, he just became more powerful.
Snake fell for a lot of easy simple traps and JB was upstaged at every turn by Dennis Dun
Sloppy seconds, Steve Guttenberg was already up in that during Police AcademyBurton pulled prime Kim Cattrell. He won
I mean its Prime Guttenberg. Mahoney by whatever he wants manSloppy seconds, Steve Guttenberg was already up in that during Police Academy