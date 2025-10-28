Favorite Heel Turn?

The match itself def sucked.I voted for all of them, because you didn't limit choices. Though the worst one is the Sgt. Slaughter. That whole thing, including using Sarge as a mania title challenger, was just bad.
Kids must have been way easier to entertain in 1990The match itself def sucked.
But at the time it was fuckin CRAZY as a kid to see this guy turn.
I was 10 yrs old and the Sarge was on Gi Joe. He was a major celebrity at that time to kids.Kids must have been way easier to entertain in 1990
Kids must have been way easier to entertain in 1990
Oh I know Pete. I was a 90s kid.And it only got worse as the 90's went on, Sid