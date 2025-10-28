Favorite Heel Turn?

  • Hogan is the "Third Man"

    Votes: 3 50.0%

  • Ole Anderson swerves Dusty Rhodes

    Votes: 2 33.3%

  • Owen Hart betrays brother Bret

    Votes: 4 66.7%

  • Andre The Giant betrays Hogan

    Votes: 3 50.0%

  • Shawn Michaels throws Marty Janetty through the barber shop window

    Votes: 4 66.7%

  • Sargeant Slaughter betrays AMERICA

    Votes: 2 33.3%
I guess Hogan's turn in 1996 is the obvious answer, but let me know what you think of these other ones, which of these impacted you the most?
 
I was a kid when Andre betrayed Hogan and I remember being legit afraid for Hogan's life.


 
No doubt Hogan...

But have to go Shawn , I was still into wrestling at the time...
 
Out of those, Owen. His feud with Bret in 94 is one of my favorites ever.
 
Hogan was epic- what else to be said?

Janetty trying to flee through the barbershop window was brutal to young Thrawns eyes, older Thrawn recognizes Heenans commentary turned it from good to great

Owen's gave us a great long term story arc, brilliant matches, and launched both main characters
 
I voted for all of them, because you didn't limit choices. Though the worst one is the Sgt. Slaughter. That whole thing, including using Sarge as a mania title challenger, was just bad.
 
Sycho Sid said:
I voted for all of them, because you didn't limit choices. Though the worst one is the Sgt. Slaughter. That whole thing, including using Sarge as a mania title challenger, was just bad.
The match itself def sucked.

But at the time it was fuckin CRAZY as a kid to see this guy turn.
 
HHJ said:
The match itself def sucked.

But at the time it was fuckin CRAZY as a kid to see this guy turn.
Kids must have been way easier to entertain in 1990
 
Sycho Sid said:
Kids must have been way easier to entertain in 1990
I was 10 yrs old and the Sarge was on Gi Joe. He was a major celebrity at that time to kids.

A GI JOE turning into Iraq sympathizer was insane at the time.

Also go fuck yourself lol
 
