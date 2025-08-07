Favorite grip excercises

Grip strength involves multiple aspects. You can train support, crush and pinch strength. You can train finger flexion and extension. You can train wrist and forearm strength.



For support grip you can do any exercise where you have to hold on to the weight whether that's holding a barbell or hanging from a bar. You can do thick bar holds or use grip that add on the bar. You can also use grippers in a bind. There's a lot of carryover on the initial part of the ROM. I like holding barbell double overhand or hanging from a bar.



For crush strength you can use various grippers, strength rings, soft plastic eggs/balls. You can do feats of strength such as crushing potatoes, apples, etc. Ali and Temu have a ton of great cheap grippers from 50 to 350 lb. They can be had for as little as 2-3$. I also got various plastic rings with strength up to 100lb. Some have rings that two strengths depending how you hold them. I also bought egg shaped plastic grip trainers. They also started selling those miniature grippers to train either two fingers at a time or pinch grip. Forces closes and negatives are probably the best ways of building crush strength.



For pinch/thumb strength you can pinch plates, use grippers(or specialized smaller grippers), collars, hold blobs, lift plates by hub, etc. I used to like holding plates, lifting old school 45 plates by the hub and holding blobs(half of old school dumbells). I also use rubber strength rings and grippers. You can do reps, forced closes and negatives.



For wrist strength you can do various levering exercises. A sledge hammer is a great tool. Holding it more towards the head on the handle makes it easier and holding it more towards the end of the handle makes it harder. You can also do ripping decks, phonebooks, etc. Bending rods also probably fits under this category.



For flexion or extension you can use specialized bands. I got a couple different types on Ali/Temu for a couple dollars.



For forearm training you can do various curls.