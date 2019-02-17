Favorite Girl Scout Cookies?

Kaybee
Arianator Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jul 21, 2016
- Messages
- 8,187
- Reaction score
- 9,843
So I was leaving Bed Bath & Beyond after a disappointing venture inside and some Girl Scouts were selling some cookies. They were out of Samoas and Thin Mints so I bought a box of Savannah Smiles instead.
Anyways, I got home and already ate like 75% of the box so I'm wondering what is the GOAT cookie?
Thin Mints
Samoas
Tagalongs
Trefoils
Do-si-dos
Lemonades
Thanks-A-Lot
Savannah Smiles
S'mores
Toffee-tastic
Caramel Chocolate Chip
inb4 weed
Anyways, I got home and already ate like 75% of the box so I'm wondering what is the GOAT cookie?
Thin Mints
Samoas
Tagalongs
Trefoils
Do-si-dos
Lemonades
Thanks-A-Lot
Savannah Smiles
S'mores
Toffee-tastic
Caramel Chocolate Chip
inb4 weed