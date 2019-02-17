Favorite Girl Scout Cookies?

GOAT Cookies?

  • Total voters
    86
Kaybee

Kaybee

Arianator Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jul 21, 2016
Messages
8,187
Reaction score
9,843
So I was leaving Bed Bath & Beyond after a disappointing venture inside and some Girl Scouts were selling some cookies. They were out of Samoas and Thin Mints so I bought a box of Savannah Smiles instead.

Anyways, I got home and already ate like 75% of the box so I'm wondering what is the GOAT cookie?

lbb-thinmints.jpg.460x259_q100.jpg

Thin Mints

lbb-samoas.jpg.460x259_q100.jpg

Samoas

lbb-tagalogs.jpg.460x259_q100.jpg

Tagalongs

lbb-trefoils.jpg.460x259_q100.jpg

Trefoils

do-si-dos-updated.jpg.460x259_q100.jpg

Do-si-dos

ERDZzlw4TTikZBm89f0T_lemonades-300x282.jpg

Lemonades

thanks-a-lot_2_a960px_0.jpg

Thanks-A-Lot

lbb-savannahsmiles.jpg.460x259_q100.jpg

Savannah Smiles

Smores-updflag.jpg.460x259_q100.jpg

S'mores

toffee-update.jpg.460x259_q100.jpg

Toffee-tastic

ef8fe227-bd37-49a4-b29b-1a3ac856ca85-CaramelChocChip_ingredients.jpg

Caramel Chocolate Chip



inb4 weed
 
Thin Mints and Jason Somoas. If you like anything else, you’re wrong and I’m calling ICE, because you’re not American.
 
Kaybee said:
So I was leaving Bed Bath & Beyond after a disappointing venture inside and some Girl Scouts were selling some cookies. They were out of Samoas and Thin Mints so I bought a box of Savannah Smiles instead.

Anyways, I got home and already ate like 75% of the box so I'm wondering what is the GOAT cookie?

lbb-thinmints.jpg.460x259_q100.jpg

Thin Mints

lbb-samoas.jpg.460x259_q100.jpg

Samoas

lbb-tagalogs.jpg.460x259_q100.jpg

Tagalongs

lbb-trefoils.jpg.460x259_q100.jpg

Trefoils

do-si-dos-updated.jpg.460x259_q100.jpg

Do-si-dos

ERDZzlw4TTikZBm89f0T_lemonades-300x282.jpg

Lemonades

thanks-a-lot_2_a960px_0.jpg

Thanks-A-Lot

lbb-savannahsmiles.jpg.460x259_q100.jpg

Savannah Smiles

Smores-updflag.jpg.460x259_q100.jpg

S'mores

toffee-update.jpg.460x259_q100.jpg

Toffee-tastic

ef8fe227-bd37-49a4-b29b-1a3ac856ca85-CaramelChocChip_ingredients.jpg

Caramel Chocolate Chip



inb4 weed
Click to expand...

There was a time when I would have said Thin Mints, but I got sick of those a long time ago. Tagalogs and then Trefoils are easy picks. I haven't tried most of those though. Some are relatively new.
 
Where is the all of them option? leave no cookie behind.

2rCakLy.gif
 
fonzob1 said:
There was a time when I would have said Thin Mints, but I got sick of those a long time ago. Tagalogs and then Trefoils are easy picks. I haven't tried most of those though. Some are relatively new.
Click to expand...
There are actually two different companies that make the cookies and have the rights to certain regions.

von3ae5pouyossa4x9up.jpg


I've always lived in Little Brownie Bakers regions, so I usually wouldn't have access to cookies like Lemonades and Thanks-A-Lots. However, when I lived in the Florida Panhandle some of the Scouts from Alabama would come down and sell their cookies so I could buy cookies from both companies. In Japan I think they may be ABC Bakers-affiliated because I remember buying Lemonades and Thanks-A-Lots there, though I'm not sure how it works there.
 
Update:

The box is now empty

<{1-17}>
 
Girl scout cookies aren't a thing here. These cookies are look bad tbh
 
Kaybee said:
There are actually two different companies that make the cookies and have the rights to certain regions.

von3ae5pouyossa4x9up.jpg


I've always lived in Little Brownie Bakers regions, so I usually wouldn't have access to cookies like Lemonades and Thanks-A-Lots. However, when I lived in the Florida Panhandle some of the Scouts from Alabama would come down and sell their cookies so I could buy cookies from both companies. In Japan I think they may be ABC Bakers-affiliated because I remember buying Lemonades and Thanks-A-Lots there, though I'm not sure how it works there.
Click to expand...
You know a lot about this Girl Scout cookie stuff.
 
I like the Samoas and Short Bread the best by far. Don't really care for the other flavors. Savannah Smiles sounds like the name of a porn star.
 
Smores, somoas and tagalongs
 
Never even seen the smores one. The rest look disgusting.

Except the reigning king: Thin Mints
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,317
Messages
55,204,108
Members
174,684
Latest member
mour13675

Share this page

Back
Top