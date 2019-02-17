Favorite Girl Scout Cookies?

fonzob1 said: There was a time when I would have said Thin Mints, but I got sick of those a long time ago. Tagalogs and then Trefoils are easy picks. I haven't tried most of those though. Some are relatively new. Click to expand...

There are actually two different companies that make the cookies and have the rights to certain regions.I've always lived in Little Brownie Bakers regions, so I usually wouldn't have access to cookies like Lemonades and Thanks-A-Lots. However, when I lived in the Florida Panhandle some of the Scouts from Alabama would come down and sell their cookies so I could buy cookies from both companies. In Japan I think they may be ABC Bakers-affiliated because I remember buying Lemonades and Thanks-A-Lots there, though I'm not sure how it works there.