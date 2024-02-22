Favorite free ufc ppv card?

So when they first started doing the uk ppvs for free, there was some big fights, but which one was your favorite?



I think most would say for shock value, the Gonzaga- Mirko fight is iconic, but a card as a whole, ufc 89 was my favorite.



Back when you had the time to know all the main card, and even most of the prelims fighters, you knew of. And I was super confident that Luiz Cane was going to be a big star at lhw. Yea I was super wrong on that one I get it.



Only thing I will say I don’t miss from this era is those god awful promos.



Also, you can tell leben was obviously going to piss hot for this fight



