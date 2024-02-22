Favorite free ufc ppv card?

So when they first started doing the uk ppvs for free, there was some big fights, but which one was your favorite?

I think most would say for shock value, the Gonzaga- Mirko fight is iconic, but a card as a whole, ufc 89 was my favorite.

Back when you had the time to know all the main card, and even most of the prelims fighters, you knew of. And I was super confident that Luiz Cane was going to be a big star at lhw. Yea I was super wrong on that one I get it.

Only thing I will say I don’t miss from this era is those god awful promos.

Also, you can tell leben was obviously going to piss hot for this fight

 
All of them are free….
dude you better watch out, Dana is gonna send the UFC hit squad to your place!

Forrest is already hard at work hacking teh servers and tracing your IP

Forrest-Griffin-Experience-DSC02411.JPG




tenor.gif
 
The fight night with Conor and Brandao was electric. Just the energy of the arena was awesome. I don’t recall the card in its entirety but that fight alone has made it memorable to me.
 
The first UFC Fight for the Troops. So many finishes. Remember what this dudes forehead looked like afterwards?



BenSaundersXBrandonWolff-03-400-sg.gif
 
