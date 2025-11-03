Favorite All-Time Catch Phrases & Interview Quotes

Rob Van Dam: Rob Van Dam is gonna fight Tommy Dreamer, and there's also gonna be a Barb Wire Match with Sabu but i'll get to that later. Hey Tommy Dreamer, all that lying, all that crying you been doin, by sayin that my FRIEND Jerry Lawler, completley ruined your sex life with Beaulah? Tommy that's nothing. Think about what Rob Van Dam is gonna do to your entire wrestling career, in one single match. Oh and speaking of ruining your wrestling career, Terry Funk, do you realize what's at stake here?? do you realize who your facing?? I know youve been in alot of battles, but LOOK at this guy Sabu, he's got scars all over him, well, those are from being in barb wire matches! He's not afraid of them. :: points at his scars :: This one stands for victory, this one stands for bravery, this one stands for kamikaze, I mean look at the guy he's a freak for goodness sake! :: Sabu states angrily at him :: Hey hey hey ease up Sabu, there's nothing wrong with being a freak, some of my best friends are freaks...no offense, Fonzie. Anyway THIS SATURDAY NIGHT. ONE TIME ONLY. BARB WIRE MATCH FOR THE HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE.On an all star card, being featured by ROB VAN DAM, MR MONDAY NIGHT.hey... if Sabu wins the title, can I get the first crack?:: Sabu and Fonzie angrily stare at RVD ::RVD: whoa