  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Favorite All-Time Catch Phrases & Interview Quotes

Caesar_Of_Uranus

Caesar_Of_Uranus

Keep Your Threads Thready And Your Posts Posty
@Orange
Joined
Sep 14, 2025
Messages
369
Reaction score
326
ricflair79.jpg

"Ladies, none of you can be first but all of you can be next!"
 
WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !

To be "The Man" ya gotta beat The Man.​

TS Name has a kickin' connotation, well done.
 
Last edited:
hq720.jpg


Rob Van Dam: Rob Van Dam is gonna fight Tommy Dreamer, and there's also gonna be a Barb Wire Match with Sabu but i'll get to that later. Hey Tommy Dreamer, all that lying, all that crying you been doin, by sayin that my FRIEND Jerry Lawler, completley ruined your sex life with Beaulah? Tommy that's nothing. Think about what Rob Van Dam is gonna do to your entire wrestling career, in one single match. Oh and speaking of ruining your wrestling career, Terry Funk, do you realize what's at stake here?? do you realize who your facing?? I know youve been in alot of battles, but LOOK at this guy Sabu, he's got scars all over him, well, those are from being in barb wire matches! He's not afraid of them. :: points at his scars :: This one stands for victory, this one stands for bravery, this one stands for kamikaze, I mean look at the guy he's a freak for goodness sake! :: Sabu states angrily at him :: Hey hey hey ease up Sabu, there's nothing wrong with being a freak, some of my best friends are freaks...no offense, Fonzie. Anyway THIS SATURDAY NIGHT. ONE TIME ONLY. BARB WIRE MATCH FOR THE HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE.

On an all star card, being featured by ROB VAN DAM, MR MONDAY NIGHT.

hey... if Sabu wins the title, can I get the first crack?

:: Sabu and Fonzie angrily stare at RVD ::

RVD: whoa
 
images


Queen, New York next week. Who am I gonna face? Put me in the ring, with Sabu. I love to fight Sabu. And he loves to fight me, and I love that, I LOVE IT.

Van Dam. KARATE KID!? I owe you a RECIEPT. And i'm gonna receipt you tonight.

Pitbulls. If you show up tonight, I'm gonna drop whatever it is i'm doin. Im gonna hop outta that ring, and I'm gonna bring the fight to you boys.

And I'm gonna kick the living dogshit, outta both of youse, BY MY LITTLE OLD SELF.

BECAUSE IM CREDIBLE. IM A MACHINE THAT WRESTLES. AND IM FROM BROOKLYN.

BEAT ME.

IF YOU CAN.

SURVIVE...

SURVIVE!?!?! AND I PROBABLY WONT....

LET YOU...
 
Last edited:
images


In typical low class Philadelphia way, you people dont shut the fuck up while a woman is talking, it's no damn wonder this city has, such a high divorce rate!

Now I have taken some good natured ribbing in this business. I hear all your little jaunts about my body parts, and I gotta say, after 5 years, you'r all dead, fucking WRONG.

It's at least 12 inches ladies and gentlemen!

No, seriously!

But after (losing title to bam bam) Queens, ny.... my bag has been real light. I havent been able to eat. I havent been able to train. I havent been able to thrust all 12 inches up my lady, cos I cant get it hard!!!!

BUT!

Its only a temporary thing, and i'll be back to my usual form, and me and Francine, will be rockin and rollin all night long and sweating ! after it's all said and DONE.


But if there's two things that make me feel so damn good about what that turncoat did.

It showed me that tatooed fucker's true colors...and...

QUEENS NEW YORK GOT TO SEE A TITLE CHANGE HANDS AND YOU FUCKHEADS DIDNT GET TO SEE ME LOSE!
 
Fedor said something along the lines of I don't know why everyone wants to fight me, can't we just have dinner, or a conversation?
 
One that pops off the top of my head is an Undertaker one before, I think, it was a Yoko match and he said, "I don't make mistakes, I bury them."

That always stuck with me lol
 
ogvhs-oh-yeah.gif


Ohhhhh YES Yokozuna... when myyy Undertaker puts you into this DOUBLE WIDE DOUBLE DEEP CASKET...YOU WONT HEAR ANY INTERIOR NOISE....AT ALL!!!!!!!
 
"I'm just here so I don't get fined."
 
"Just when you think you have all the answers, I change the questions." - Hot Rod
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,225
Messages
58,425,884
Members
176,035
Latest member
goldenglory86

Share this page

Back
Top