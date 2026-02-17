Fave random moments in UFC Fights

drunkenfistmma
What are a couple of your favorite, random moments between fighters that no one really talks about all the time(underrated)
A couple of my favorite funny ones:
Max and Yair both knocking each others heads back with the same 1-2s
Dustin winding up a punch to hit BSD while he has his back taken on the ground
Costa and Izzy both calling each other “Romero” while mimicking him
