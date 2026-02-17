Fave random moments in UFC Fights

What are a couple of your favorite, random moments between fighters that no one really talks about all the time(underrated)
A couple of my favorite funny ones:

Max and Yair both knocking each others heads back with the same 1-2s

Dustin winding up a punch to hit BSD while he has his back taken on the ground

Costa and Izzy both calling each other “Romero” while mimicking him
 
askren-spin.gif
 
Anderson Silva doing this exaggerated skip/hop into a flying knee that dropped Demian Maia. A lot of people probably don't remember this considering how... uneventful the rest of the fight was, but that had me on the floor. <lol>
 
Was he not? I only watched the fight once but remembered Werdum getting hit cleaner before he pulled guard. I could be wrong though.
It was pretty even on the feet, and Reem was for sure lucky it wasn't 5 rounds

Actually after rewatching, Werdum did outstrike Ubereem.

 
When diaz pointed and laughed at mcgregor when conor was walking away gassed out
 
There was one moment Lesnar vs. Carwin that will always stay with me. At the end of that 10-8 first round in which Carwin absolutely battered Lesnar and Josh Rosenthal could have stopped the fight on at least two different occasions, Carwin was visibly exhausted. Before the second round started, Lesnar grinned at Carwin from his corner. The camera cut to Carwin as he grinned back, somewhat less enthusiastically. An entire conversation, an entire story, was contained in that three- or four-second shot: Lesnar knew he was going to win. Carwin knew Lesnar was going to win. You and I knew Lesnar was going to win. A few minutes later, he did.
 
Was he not? I only watched the fight once but remembered Werdum getting hit cleaner before he pulled guard. I could be wrong though.
He was getting hurt. He wasn't getting ready to go out, but he clearly did not want to trade punches for a long time before securing a takedown. He felt the fuckin' fury.
 
