GoodBadHBK
Apr 6, 2020
I left 1 option available in the poll for any suggestions.
My Opinion: Laurence & Angela gave the best performances as a duo in a film.
Jamie Foxx probably gave the most authentic and accurate performance as Ray Charles
My favourite? Val as Jim. I've been a huge doors fan for many many many years and I thought he gave a close to perfect performance.
The 4 i enjoyed the most would be Val, Austin, Larry & Angela. I really think Larry & Angela both should have won oscars for their performances.
Which is your favourite?
