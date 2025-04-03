Movies Fav Performance By Actor/Actress Portraying Famous Musician

Favourite Performance

  • James Cagney - Yankee Doodle Dandy

    Votes: 2 22.2%

  • Julie Andrews - The Sound of Music

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Barbara Streisland - Funny Girl

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Gary Busey - The Buddy Holly Story

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Sissy Spacek - Coal Miners Daughter

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • F. Murray Abraham - Amadeus

    Votes: 1 11.1%

  • Tom Hulce - Amadeus

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Laurence Fishburne - What's Love Got To Do With It

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Angela Bassett - Whats Love Got To Do With It

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Geoffrey Rush - Shine

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Val Kilmer - The doors

    Votes: 3 33.3%

  • Jamie Foxx - Ray

    Votes: 1 11.1%

  • Joaquin Phoenix - Walk the Line

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Reese Witherspoon - Walk the Line

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Renée Zellweger - Judy

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Austin Butler - Elvis

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • *Pliny Pete Pick* Lou Diamond Phillips - La Bamba

    Votes: 2 22.2%
  • Total voters
    9
I left 1 option available in the poll for any suggestions.


My Opinion: Laurence & Angela gave the best performances as a duo in a film.

Jamie Foxx probably gave the most authentic and accurate performance as Ray Charles

My favourite? Val as Jim. I've been a huge doors fan for many many many years and I thought he gave a close to perfect performance.

The 4 i enjoyed the most would be Val, Austin, Larry & Angela. I really think Larry & Angela both should have won oscars for their performances.

Which is your favourite?
 
Please add Lou Diamond Phillips in La Bamba, that is such an amazing movie, saw it in theaters when I was a kid and I have loved it ever since
What a beautiful performance and heartbreaking movie


 
Pittie Petey said:
Please add Lou Diamond Phillips in La Bamba, that is such an amazing movie, saw it in theaters when I was a kid and I have loved it ever since
What a beautiful performance and heartbreaking movie
You got it, champ.


Edit: crap I forgot you changed your name
 
I'll be the first and only person who picks James Cagney in Yankee Doodle Dandy, the GOAT musical.

2df6610a663a00807634c0c0ed2f574be72d1f35.gif


Ever since I saw this movie, I've wished I could tap dace so I could descend stairs like this:

tumblr_miat0iXzR61qhlcjbo1_250.gifv
 
Bullitt68 said:
I'll be the first and only person who picks James Cagney in Yankee Doodle Dandy, the GOAT musical.

2df6610a663a00807634c0c0ed2f574be72d1f35.gif


Ever since I saw this movie, I've wished I could tap dace so I could descend stairs like this:

tumblr_miat0iXzR61qhlcjbo1_250.gifv
Soon as I saw Cagney I thought of you
 
AFanNotAFighter said:
Beat me to it. I drove my gf at the time insane because I sang that song all the time when the movie came out.
I just watched the final scene two times in a row, still makes me mist up every time, such a beautiful scene and they chose the perfect piece of music to close it out, Sleepwalk by Santo & Johnny, its haunting as it stirs up all that heartbreaking emotion

 
Cagney. He played a great tough guy but was also a phenomenal song and dance man. He moves well in The Footlight Parade as well. On a side note, would recommend The Strawberry Blonde, White Heat, and The Roaring Twenties. Dude had range.
 
Hulce would be my second. He's great as Mozart and Amadeus is underrated these days imo.

Also agree with BB up there. Riley does a great job spoofing Cash and all the old rock musicians. He's actually in a country band and I got to see him live years ago covering old Buck Owens and Hank Snow tunes. Talented and funny dude.
 
