Father's day

J

Jeffy37

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Mar 14, 2020
Messages
3,068
Reaction score
1,872
How do you guys handle father's day? I feel like I'm bad. Just a text. Visit tomorrow.
 
I haven't talked to my dad in years.

I do make sure to tell my step father happy father's day. Been such a good influence on my life and helped through so many things. I see him quite often though, so the day isn't particularly special or anything.
 
Swiftie said:
View attachment 1099528
Click to expand...

Yeah there really is way more fuss made over Mother's Day than Father's Day. Dads generally don't want any fuss and the Mums usually do ha ha. My Dad is long gone, I'm a Dad now, I'm happy with a nice lunch, few beers and watching sport tbh, my wife wouldn't like this for Mother's Day ha ha
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Stoic1
Social Happy Father's Day
Replies
6
Views
60
fedorthegoat777
fedorthegoat777

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,822
Messages
57,430,999
Members
175,704
Latest member
Brôk boi

Share this page

Back
Top