I do make sure to tell my step father happy father's day. Been such a good influence on my life and helped through so many things. I see him quite often though, so the day isn't particularly special or anything.
Yeah there really is way more fuss made over Mother's Day than Father's Day. Dads generally don't want any fuss and the Mums usually do ha ha. My Dad is long gone, I'm a Dad now, I'm happy with a nice lunch, few beers and watching sport tbh, my wife wouldn't like this for Mother's Day ha ha