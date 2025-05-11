Father Time calling Shev

Nabs
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Sep 2, 2017
- Messages
- 4,067
- Reaction score
- 2,519
Manon is a big girl, but Val's invincible aura is just not there anymore. Skill wise, she's still the GOAT IMO. Amanda is not far behind in skills, and she's the GOAT accomplishment wise.
My all time UFC top 6:
- Val
- Amanda
- Cyborg
- Weili
- Joanna
- Honda (would've been Rose if she weren't such a mental midget)
