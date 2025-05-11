Father Time calling Shev

Manon is a big girl, but Val's invincible aura is just not there anymore. Skill wise, she's still the GOAT IMO. Amanda is not far behind in skills, and she's the GOAT accomplishment wise.

My all time UFC top 6:

- Val
- Amanda
- Cyborg
- Weili
- Joanna
- Honda (would've been Rose if she weren't such a mental midget)
 
Keep going until she loses, pad that goat record.
She didn't look bad (look at the last 135 pound wmma title fight) she was fighting an elite striker. If she gets past silva, she's going to have some easier defenses i reckon
 
I mean, the Talia Santos fight got rid of the of "invincible aura". She's the GOAT at 125, but Nunes is unquestionably the WMMA GOAT.
 
Looked like Father Time was in her corner tonight.
 
Valentina is one of the most talented fighters ever… and the most boring. She could kill these girls if she wanted or at least, could have in her 20’s.

The fact she can still squeak by at her age is pretty cool but she’s clearly lost a step or two at this point. Her next fight should be her retirement fight
 
FFS she just beat a 12 - 1 monster... and the "1" was her pro Debut in some bush league promotion... who knows what really happened... y'all are acting like she's holding a purple pillow in front of her face..... WTF...
 
Nope, Amanda is way better than her.
 
tritestill said:
Val has slowed down over the last few years. She an all-time great for sure. She should retire win or lose, but probably won't.
She has slowed down for sure, but she's still faster and better than almost every available opponent. Her level of skill over her competition is still impressive.
 
smiles mma said:
Keep going until she loses, pad that goat record.
She didn't look bad (look at the last 135 pound wmma title fight) she was fighting an elite striker. If she gets past silva, she's going to have some easier defenses i reckon
They have been talking about her and Zhang for several years now, think her next defense is against Weili.
 
jk7707 said:
I mean, the Talia Santos fight got rid of the of "invincible aura". She's the GOAT at 125, but Nunes is unquestionably the WMMA GOAT.
We all know Shevchenko won the second Nunes fight, even though Valentina didn't cut any weight at all to fight at 135 and Amanda probably had 15-20 lbs on her on fight night.
 
baba2008 said:
She has slowed down for sure, but she's still faster and better than almost every available opponent. Her level of skill over her competition is still impressive.
Thought Manon won the fight, Valentina is not what she was. Fighters like to go out on their shield and that's fine, but she's not what she was seven-eight years ago and I don't expect her to be. Foresight comes in handy though, even if she is feeling good, won't be too much longer.
 
Bret 'The Hitman' Hart said:
Not really. She's skilled and still great, but we can't deny she has aged and slowed down in the last 2 years (which is normal at 37)
OP implied that Shev would lose. He was wrong. How did it not age terribly? It was a close fight sure but she still won..
 
