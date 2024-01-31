Psychedelic
Enjoying the hell out of this game currently. Action RPG / JRPG. Fighting system is way better than I thought. Musou elements, but you can't button mash. There's two difficulties, the harder one puts in this perfect spot between hack and slash, sekiro-like, and slight musou elements. Very rewarding and full of great combos.
It's like playing an anime, and the characters are so good.There's no good or evil side (at least so far in the game, i'm 4 hours in it and im sidequesting a lot) , just complex characters with different points of view.
10/10
Tried the search function and didn't find any threads about the game. It deserves more love on Sherdog.
