Enjoying the hell out of this game currently. Action RPG / JRPG. Fighting system is way better than I thought. Musou elements, but you can't button mash. There's two difficulties, the harder one puts in this perfect spot between hack and slash, sekiro-like, and slight musou elements. Very rewarding and full of great combos.

It's like playing an anime, and the characters are so good.There's no good or evil side (at least so far in the game, i'm 4 hours in it and im sidequesting a lot) , just complex characters with different points of view.

10/10

Tried the search function and didn't find any threads about the game. It deserves more love on Sherdog.
 
method115 said:
This actually does look great going to add it to my wishlist when I get a chance.
Highly recommended, and if you do, take the second difficulty (the harder one), and fight the first Digression you come across head on, without levelling up or advancing any further. It's a souls-tier boss fight, against a boss that can one shot you if he lands a particular devastating blow. But this one requires more patience than the usual Souls boss. Get sloppy for a second and you're dead.
 


Gonna try to keep this thread going for a while, trying to see if any Sherbros would pick this one up.

Counting on you @method115
 
