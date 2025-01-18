  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Crime Fat Trump launches a Crypto Coin right before taking office.

www.mirror.co.uk

Donald Trump's crypto launch a day before inauguration has a huge red flag

The release was wildly successful - but a major cause for concern was identified overnight - one that could prompt serious questions for the new President
Jimmy Cater is spinning in his grave. Carter sold his peanut farm so it would not be seen as a conflict.
Con Man Fat Trump out here milking the shit out his Rube base, launching a coin before taking office. The scams he will run the next 4 years will be staggering.
 
When Trump promised everybody a strategic crypto reserve to help the US economy I don’t think this is what bitcoin maxis had in mind
Lmao
 
Only two more days until we get generational memes, boys.

I’m predicting the screaming they/them will be eclipsed.
 
It's gonna be a rough four years for you. I'm praying for you brother
 
ColemanwastheGOAT said:
It's gonna be a rough four years for you. I'm praying for you brother
Naw Dog, I will have fun triggering you when I post every shitty thing Trump does the next 4 years. I have a feeling I will be posting a lot.
I will be here for every Leopard eating my face moment, MAGA-Doggers have to endure.
 
Shrewd move. Crypto is the future.

Trump on the cutting edge again.
 
What is the exchange rate between Trump coins and Diarrhea tokens?
 
Not looking like it. Looks like we're gonna have a fun four years making fun of everything trump fucks up and watching you guys struggle with a response.

So I'm thinking a 1000% increase in "I guess you're mad because I'm still sucking that dick!," kinda posts for the next few years.

But we can't really expect much from posters who can't count to 30.
 
