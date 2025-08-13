  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Fat lady just caused a crash and kept eating her food haha wtf?

This fkn fat sloppy bitch was in her car eating fried chicken I think KFC or Popeyes and wasn't holding the steering wheel properly so she makes a turn and collides with another vehicle
So they pull over to exchange info and the fatass bitch couldn't even put the food down and steps out with a piece of fried chicken still in her hand
They're sitting there blaming each other and she's eating her chicken the whe fkn time like nothing else matters wtf

This has to be worse than cell phone driving
 
Give her a break, she's trauma eating. The surge of adrenaline from the crash also burned off some calories and she needs to replenish them
 
People that eat in their cars are gross. I bet her steering wheel smells like a deep fryer.
 
I mean I would probably also keep eating it. It's either that or throw it away and it probably cost 12 bucks. I ain't eating that shit cold that's for sure.
 
You know she has no napkins and is wiping her hands on her seats.
 
