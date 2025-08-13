Fat lady just caused a crash and kept eating her food haha wtf?

Zyklon R
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Oct 25, 2009
- Messages
- 2,730
- Reaction score
- 980
This fkn fat sloppy bitch was in her car eating fried chicken I think KFC or Popeyes and wasn't holding the steering wheel properly so she makes a turn and collides with another vehicle
So they pull over to exchange info and the fatass bitch couldn't even put the food down and steps out with a piece of fried chicken still in her hand
They're sitting there blaming each other and she's eating her chicken the whe fkn time like nothing else matters wtf
This has to be worse than cell phone driving
So they pull over to exchange info and the fatass bitch couldn't even put the food down and steps out with a piece of fried chicken still in her hand
They're sitting there blaming each other and she's eating her chicken the whe fkn time like nothing else matters wtf
This has to be worse than cell phone driving