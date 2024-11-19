Remember when he said he was going to compete from WW all the way to LHW?
I guess his plan was not to go up in divisions by lifting weights.
Fat fuck
He's 31?! I would've never guessed
Not just compete this mofo said 3 division champ with a straight face
It's the natural aging progression of British men
What is the explanation for this? Is it their diets? Wayne Rooney is the wildest example I can think of it's crazy.
I have to admit I was embarrassingly wrong about that fight.Wish I could dig up the old "Darren Till is the future of the sport" threads.
Burned bright, burned short. Woodley stole his soul.
