  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Fat Darren Till in out of camp Johny Hendricks shape and shadowboxing like Ronda

ExitLUPin

ExitLUPin

K
@Steel
Joined
Oct 3, 2015
Messages
31,641
Reaction score
48,879


Rousey-shadow-boxing.gif

GcwpydwW0AAu4uI


Brits age in dog years LMAO. He looks 51 not 31.
 
Whoa, that is some cringy shit. Till is on the Johny Hendricks diet.
 
saw a funny clip on reddit where Till on the presser said he was gonna kick Tommy in the head as soon as he starts losing the boxing
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Wish I could dig up the old "Darren Till is the future of the sport" threads.

Burned bright, burned short. Woodley stole his soul.
Click to expand...
I have to admit I was embarrassingly wrong about that fight.

Back then I thought Till had a chance against Woodley. Admittedly I despised Woodley in general, so I was probably blinded by my hate. But I honestly couldn't have predicted Darren Till's decline like this. I thought he would be at least a perennial contender like Bisping.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Wish I could dig up the old "Darren Till is the future of the sport" threads.

Burned bright, burned short. Woodley stole his soul.
Click to expand...

Did he even burn bright? His biggest win was against LW Cowboy where he bragged about how much a size advantage he had and being 2 divisions bigger. Then a boring ass shite decision against Wonderboy he should've lost in his hometown which was supposed to be his starmaking moment. That was in 2018 and since then his only win is bloated WW Kelvin who has a losing record @ MW in a SD
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,791
Messages
56,542,035
Members
175,278
Latest member
MichaelMoungey

Share this page

Back
Top