Statue by Thomas J Price honoring La Quita Jackson - Her accomplishment - being fat and black.A new bronze statue in Times Square that was meant to combat racism received instant mockery for being 'obnoxious' and 'reinforcing stereotypes' about women of color.The statue, Grounded in the Stars by Thomas J Price, is a 12-foot tall woman intended to be a 'stark contrast' of two statues in Duffy Square of Father Francis Duffy and George M. Cohan.'In a culture that increasingly encourages a faster pace, Grounded in the Stars is an introspective meditation on humanity,' the artist website said.The work was created with the idea of 'disrupting traditional ideas' of what a 'triumphant figure and challenges' should be defined as, the website continues.The statue depicts a women in a plain t-shirt and pants, with braided hair, an expressionless face and her hands resting on her hips.'Price's work offers viewers a unique opportunity to experience Times Square in a new light, and share in a moment of personal reflection and empathy amidst the hyperactivity of the district,' the website continued.Yet, the statue has sparked online mockery as it's 'woke' messaging is dragged.One user on X wrote: 'How does this statue erected in Times Square "confront perceived notions of identity and representation," It's just some obnoxious looking overweight black woman, it's reinforcing those preconceived notions.'The statue, Grounded in the Stars by Thomas J Price, is a 12-foot tall woman intended to be a 'stark contrast' of two statues in Duffy Square of Father Francis Duffy and George C. Cohan'How about something that looks less like someone complaining their "order wasn't right,"' another said.'If I was black I'd be p***ed. So this is supposed to represent black women? Obese and cheap with Walmart clothes?' one commented.Another declared that the statue only 'reinforces the fat, impatient black woman stereotype.''Why erect a statue with [resting b**** face] that wants to speak to the manager?' one wrote.'I don't know why everyone else is freaking out, but personally I find it odd that they're putting up a statue - something used normally to elevate or commemorate a person who has accomplished something great - but they're doing it this time with someone who isn't known for any accomplishment,' one comment said.'The message seems to be to praise her for her immutable characteristics, rather than her character, and I find that troubling,' they continued.Many comments took issue with the apparent reinforcing of stereotypes that the statue is intending to counter.'In her depiction, one recognizes a shared humanity, yet the contrapposto pose of her body and the ease of her stance is a subtle nod to Michelangelo's David,' the website said.Grounded in the Stars is intended to contrast statues of two white men in Times Square, George M Cohan and Francis Duffy'I hope Grounded in the Stars and Man Series will instigate meaningful connections and bind intimate emotional states that allow for deeper reflection around the human condition and greater cultural diversity,' said the artist Thomas J PriceOne user on X wrote: 'How does this statue erected in Times Square "confront perceived notions of identity and representation," It's just some obnoxious looking overweight black woman, it's reinforcing those preconceived notions'Price wrote: 'Times Square stands as an iconic symbol and site of convergence, uniting people from all walks of life, individual stories, and experiences intersecting on a global platform.'The intention of my public works is to become part of the place they inhabit and its physical, material history, as well as the visitors that pass through and around the location, no matter how fleeting.'I hope Grounded in the Stars and Man Series will instigate meaningful connections and bind intimate emotional states that allow for deeper reflection around the human condition and greater cultural diversity,' he said.The fictitious character of the statue is intended to carry 'familiar qualities' from her stance to her everyday clothing.Grounded in the Stars was erected on April 29 and is set to stand on Broadway and 46th Street until June 17 later this year.