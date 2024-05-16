StonedLemur
@plutonium
- Dec 1, 2021
- 53,261
- 86,632
That cat is a true AmericanI truly believe that anyone that has a fat animal should be charged with animal abuse.
They don't choose to be fat cunts, it's the owners responsibility to keep them at a healthy weight.
Awww, look at that fat cat it's so cute...no....no it's not.
View attachment 1043976
Just my random thought of the day.
StonedLemur is a FatLemur
That cat is a true American
I agree to an extent. It depends on how fat we are talking about though. I always have animals that are a tad plump, but never outrageously so.
Well, I want to snuggle that little fatty, so I guess I'm part of the problem.....Im talkin like in the gif in the OP sir.
Let them eat, animals don,t have to obey beauty standard.
eating is fun man.
they will just die earlier.
I think parents should be charged for an obese kid too lolThe thing is you can have a kid that is 600 pounds and you cant be charged for it either. Kids are the same as animals they dont know better.
I feel the same but a lot of these parents are very overweight themselves and i think the same is true for pet owners with fat animals.I think parents should be charged for an obese kid too lol