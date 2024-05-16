Fat animals

I truly believe that anyone that has a fat animal should be charged with animal abuse.
They don't choose to be fat cunts, it's the owners responsibility to keep them at a healthy weight.

Awww, look at that fat cat it's so cute...no....no it's not.

IMG_20240429_193654_01.gif

Just my random thought of the day.
 
I truly believe that anyone that has a fat animal should be charged with animal abuse.
They don't choose to be fat cunts, it's the owners responsibility to keep them at a healthy weight.

Awww, look at that fat cat it's so cute...no....no it's not.

View attachment 1043976

Just my random thought of the day.
That cat is a true American
 
I agree to an extent. It depends on how fat we are talking about though. I always have animals that are a tad plump, but never outrageously so.
 
Im talkin like in the gif in the OP sir.
Well, I want to snuggle that little fatty, so I guess I'm part of the problem.....

In reality though, I would not let my animal get so big. It cuts down the lifespan of the animal.
 
I truly believe that anyone that has a fat animal should be charged with animal abuse.
They don't choose to be fat cunts, it's the owners responsibility to keep them at a healthy weight.

Awww, look at that fat cat it's so cute...no....no it's not.

View attachment 1043976

Just my random thought of the day.
Let them eat, animals don,t have to obey beauty standard.
eating is fun man.

they will just die earlier.
 
02a10a30-01d9-42a5-855a-cb8af8989139_text.gif


2731df5a-5b88-42ee-8d6a-a7c33ed5f246-740x460.jpeg
 
The thing is you can have a kid that is 600 pounds and you cant be charged for it either. Kids are the same as animals they dont know better.
 
The thing is you can have a kid that is 600 pounds and you cant be charged for it either. Kids are the same as animals they dont know better.
I think parents should be charged for an obese kid too lol
 
Those are humans,
they are indeed unique among animals in their ability to become overweight to such extremes. While some animals may experience weight fluctuations due to seasonal changes or periods of abundance, humans can consistently maintain levels of overweight and obesity that are unparalleled in the animal kingdom. Factors such as sedentary lifestyles, highly processed diets, and the abundance of food in many societies contribute to this phenomenon.

Moreover, humans have developed ways to produce calorie-dense foods that are not found in nature, further exacerbating the issue. Additionally, cultural and societal factors play significant roles in shaping attitudes towards body image and food consumption, which can influence individuals' weight.

While some animals may accumulate fat reserves for survival purposes, such as preparing for hibernation or migration, they typically do not reach the same levels of overweight or obesity observed in humans. In terms of sheer weight gain and sustained obesity, humans indeed stand out among the animal kingdom.
 
I think parents should be charged for an obese kid too lol
I feel the same but a lot of these parents are very overweight themselves and i think the same is true for pet owners with fat animals.
 
