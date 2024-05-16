Fat animals

Those are humans,

they are indeed unique among animals in their ability to become overweight to such extremes. While some animals may experience weight fluctuations due to seasonal changes or periods of abundance, humans can consistently maintain levels of overweight and obesity that are unparalleled in the animal kingdom. Factors such as sedentary lifestyles, highly processed diets, and the abundance of food in many societies contribute to this phenomenon.



Moreover, humans have developed ways to produce calorie-dense foods that are not found in nature, further exacerbating the issue. Additionally, cultural and societal factors play significant roles in shaping attitudes towards body image and food consumption, which can influence individuals' weight.



While some animals may accumulate fat reserves for survival purposes, such as preparing for hibernation or migration, they typically do not reach the same levels of overweight or obesity observed in humans. In terms of sheer weight gain and sustained obesity, humans indeed stand out among the animal kingdom.