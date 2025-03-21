  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Fastest KO in Cage Warriors history today at CW 186

Saw it was 4 seconds on tapology, was impressed. Watched it, was not impressed.

Very scummy to touch gloves with one hand and throw a punch with the other
 
On my phone it looks like the he momentarily grabs his hand on the touch up and swings with his free hand. If that's what happened scummy indeed, something something something protect yourself at all times
 
He even baited him in by raising his hand - insinuating a glove touch. Then pulled him in with one hand and rocked his shit with the other.

Watch it in slow motion/drag the cursor slowly along and between :02-:03 you can see he has his hand open going forward to the glove touch, then grabs the opponents glove briefly while simultaneously hitting him with his other hand. He's holding the dudes glove with one hand while hitting him with the other one. It's very quick and definitely planned.

PoS move
 
