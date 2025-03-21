On my phone it looks like the he momentarily grabs his hand on the touch up and swings with his free hand. If that's what happened scummy indeed, something something something protect yourself at all times
Watch it in slow motion/drag the cursor slowly along and between :02-:03 you can see he has his hand open going forward to the glove touch, then grabs the opponents glove briefly while simultaneously hitting him with his other hand. He's holding the dudes glove with one hand while hitting him with the other one. It's very quick and definitely planned.