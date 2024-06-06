  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Movies Fast & Furious 11

Fast & Furious 11 seemingly has a new writer according to the latest update from Vin Diesel, who teased just how major this next entry is going to be. The upcoming Fast & Furious 11 is going to be a direct sequel to Fast X, which introduced Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) as the biggest villain Dom Toretto (Diesel) and his family have had to face so far. The new movie is set for release in 2026, and was announced with writers Oren Uziel (The Cloverfield Paradox) and Christina Hodson (The Flash) attached.


However, Diesel took to Instagram to talk about Fast & Furious 11, seemingly confirming that the sequel is going to be written by Zach Dean instead of Uziel and Hodson.


The image shows the actor reminiscing about his time working with Paul Walker, who died prior to the release of Furious 7, while mentioning Dean as the writer. He previously worked on the story for Fast X, and is now seemingly going to have an even greater role in the sequel's production than expected.
After FF 10, I realized I don't need to be buying the bluray for these sequels. Not likely to rewatch.
 
This franchise might outlive The Simpsons.
I have lost interest in the franchise. I am not sure if I will even stream the next one unless somebody recommends it

they have had a great run but for me they are now pretty boring
 
