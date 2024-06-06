Fast & Furious 11
seemingly has a new writer according to the latest update from Vin Diesel, who teased just how major this next entry is going to be. The upcoming Fast & Furious 11
is going to be a direct sequel to Fast X
, which introduced Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) as the biggest villain Dom Toretto (Diesel) and his family have had to face so far. The new movie is set for release in 2026, and was announced with writers Oren Uziel (The Cloverfield Paradox
) and Christina Hodson (The Flash
) attached.
However, Diesel
took to Instagram to talk about Fast & Furious 11
, seemingly confirming that the sequel is going to be written by Zach Dean
instead of Uziel and Hodson.
The image shows the actor reminiscing about his time working with Paul Walker, who died prior to the release of Furious 7
, while mentioning Dean as the writer. He previously worked on the story for Fast X
, and is now seemingly going to have an even greater role in the sequel's production than expected.