Fast food items that no one has any business liking, but somehow they taste better than they should.

1. 7-Eleven Nachos
That bright yellow cheese came from a machine with no right to exist. Add stale chips and jalapeños from a jar? Still wildly satisfying at 2 a.m.
2. Filet-O-Fish from McDonald’s
A lukewarm fish square, one slice of cheese, and soggy bun. It’s a love-it-or-judge-it classic, but somehow…it works.
3. Jack in the Box Tacos
They’re greasy, pre-packed, half-meat, half-mystery, and always come in twos. But ask anyone who’s had them at 1 a.m.—they’re low-tier magic.
4. Wendy’s Chili
Already a legend. Made from yesterday’s burger meat but tastes like Sunday dinner in a cup.
5. Little Caesars Crazy Bread
It’s just dough, garlic, and Parmesan. But it’s crack. You’d fight your own family over the last stick.
Bonus
Panda Express Orange Chicken
It’s fried, sugary, neon orange crack-chicken. You have no business liking it, but you’ll keep going back.
