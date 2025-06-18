Fast food items that no one has any business liking, but somehow they taste better than they should.

S

Sakuraba is #1

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
May 23, 2007
Messages
1,099
Reaction score
1,126
1. 7-Eleven Nachos
That bright yellow cheese came from a machine with no right to exist. Add stale chips and jalapeños from a jar? Still wildly satisfying at 2 a.m.

2. Filet-O-Fish from McDonald’s
A lukewarm fish square, one slice of cheese, and soggy bun. It’s a love-it-or-judge-it classic, but somehow…it works.

3. Jack in the Box Tacos
They’re greasy, pre-packed, half-meat, half-mystery, and always come in twos. But ask anyone who’s had them at 1 a.m.—they’re low-tier magic.

4. Wendy’s Chili
Already a legend. Made from yesterday’s burger meat but tastes like Sunday dinner in a cup.

5. Little Caesars Crazy Bread
It’s just dough, garlic, and Parmesan. But it’s crack. You’d fight your own family over the last stick.

Bonus
Panda Express Orange Chicken
It’s fried, sugary, neon orange crack-chicken. You have no business liking it, but you’ll keep going back.
 
I just had some of those jack in the box tacos this weekend. I love those.

Also, although Americanized Chinese food, the orange chicken is great.
 
The nachos and chili are decent. Arby's beef n cheddar is alright for what it is
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,945
Messages
57,440,475
Members
175,714
Latest member
bouncerpunch

Share this page

Back
Top