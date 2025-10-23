  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Fascinating video showing the limits of martial arts against A-level athletes

So it's not just size and strength, bodybuilders are absolutely awful at using these attributes for combat. Same goes with powerlifters and most strongmen aside from the absolute elite, although perhaps slightly better just due to their sheer mass being an obstacle for smaller opponents.

In this video you can see the ease with which a much smaller BJJ practitioner deals with a roided bodybuilder and an obese but super big and strong powerlifter/strongman.

But take a look at the second opponent, a NATURALLY huge man (not just muscle bloat) that is also fit and athletic. He is making a fucking mockery of the life long martial artist like he's playing with a kid.

The biggest strongest NFL players can't beat Aspinall and Ngannou etc but they can beat 99% of the total UFC roster, much less hobbyists, and that's just the reality of it.

I doubt Danis vs Hall actually happens but I will be glued to the screen.
 
TheBulge said:
OP grew up being good at playing with a ball and still tries to convince himself as an adult that this meant something.
Not exactly, I have argued against the A-level athlete cult many times, as far as those athletes against MMA fighters their own size. I probably didn't express it well but this argument is more about when you have a much better athlete that is also much bigger and stronger, it's just too much, even if the skill gap is gargantuan.

Myles Garrett beats most UFC fighters (which includes ALL UFC fighters, every weight class, wmma), particularly in an impromptu exchange. That doesn't mean he beats heavyweights though.
 
There is no such thing. These are adult people who play with balls in a children's game. They never grew up an don't actually have any use or talent.

Fighting is actually useful. Running after a ball like an infant is not.
 
TheBulge said:
There is no such thing. These are adult people who play with balls in a children's game. They never grew up an don't actually have any use or talent.

Fighting is actually useful. Running after a ball like an infant is not.
True but indirectly they possess and develop attributes like strength/speed/cardio etc (depending on the sport) that are useful.
 
Its hard to say in a street fight honestly who knows. NFL players are a lot different then bodybuilding. They have extreme speed thats the difference and they are very tough. Anyone who has played football knows they are not pussies. That cant be said about bodybuilders. They are disciplined maybe more then any other sport but toughness has nothing to do with it
 
What video were you watching? The second opponent he took the guy down down and gassed him out, despite giving away 135 lbs and a shit-ton of raw power to him. Not seeing where power lifter makes a mockery or was toying with him.
 
This statement is objectively false. Making money in the USA in 2025 is actually pretty useful. I guess you're good posting from your mom's basement, but most folk need to make some money. How much does Miles Garrett make chasing balls and playing grab ass with grown men? I mean, I get wanting to clown and all, but you're chasing balls off in left field on this one, son.
 
