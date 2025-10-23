



So it's not just size and strength, bodybuilders are absolutely awful at using these attributes for combat. Same goes with powerlifters and most strongmen aside from the absolute elite, although perhaps slightly better just due to their sheer mass being an obstacle for smaller opponents.



In this video you can see the ease with which a much smaller BJJ practitioner deals with a roided bodybuilder and an obese but super big and strong powerlifter/strongman.



But take a look at the second opponent, a NATURALLY huge man (not just muscle bloat) that is also fit and athletic. He is making a fucking mockery of the life long martial artist like he's playing with a kid.



The biggest strongest NFL players can't beat Aspinall and Ngannou etc but they can beat 99% of the total UFC roster, much less hobbyists, and that's just the reality of it.



I doubt Danis vs Hall actually happens but I will be glued to the screen.