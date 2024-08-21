Farrah or Heather?

AFanNotAFighter
I was expecting heather locklear.
Idk who this other heather is but shes hot af too.
That show was great. Loved it.She's from Fall Guy, one of the greatest TV shows of all time
That show was great. Loved it.
Did you see the recently released movie?
I heard it was so so.
You're prolly right. I haven't watched it and have no intention to.I vowed to never watch that movie, it took everything that was great about Fall Guy and completely ripped it's guts out!
She was an 80s gal who had a good run, made young dudes use either hand. But Locklear was hot too.
