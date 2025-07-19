I said months ago that so many depend on USAID for their income, we all know what has happened even domestically cutting food bank budgets letting food persish in Houston that had been accounted for just to be cruel, but literally here we go. Plenty of (sadly) farmers are regretting their vote now and I'm not even remotely FAFO for people wanting to protect their businesses. It's truly fucking sad, and we're only half way through the year.“We’ve had 259 filings in the United States so far this year,” Loy said. “And that’s just through the first quarter of this year.”“We’ve already beat last year in terms of national filings,” he said. “Once you see this on a national level, it’s a clear sign that financial pressures that we saw before in the 2018 and ‘19 are kind of re-emerging.”