Farmer won't get a penny of £3bn worth of gold found on his land Michel Dupont, 52, was out for a walk on his farm in the Auvergne region of France when he spotted a shine in the water of a nearby stream. The glint turned out to be a huge amount of gold

A farmer stumbled upon a dazzling discovery of approximately £3 billion in gold on his property, yet will not see any financial gain from it.Michel Dupont, 52, while meandering by a stream on his farm, spotted an unusual gleam in the water which piqued his curiosity. Upon closer examination, Michel unearthed pieces of gold and it became evident that he might be sitting atop roughly 150 tonnes of gold nuggets.In conversation with the Daily Galaxy, Michel recounted: "I was just doing a routine check of my land. Then I saw this strange shine in the mud. When I dug a little deeper, I couldn't believe what I was holding in my hands."Generic gold picAuthorities in the Auvergne region of France were quick to respond to the news, preventing Michel from exploiting the treasure trove. Despite being one of the most substantial recent finds in France, Michel is ineligible to claim the wealth since it lies within the earth, as per Lagrada 's report.To proceed with mining on his own land, Michel would now require governmental approval following extensive technical and environmental impact studies, reflecting legislation aimed at protecting ecosystems, particularly in the countryside or areas of significant ecological value, reports the Express.