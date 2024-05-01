Spoiler: Link Farmer quizzed by police after man is shot dead following 'burglary' A farmer was being quizzed by police tonight after a man was shot dead and another seriously injured following a suspected burglary in Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire.

Not trying to spam up the forum but there's been a lot of news lately.A farmer was being quizzed by police tonight after a man was shot dead and another seriously injured following a suspected burglary.Officers were called to reports of a break-in at a remote Peak District farmhouse early this morning.They found a man with fatal injuries inside the property and another seriously hurt in the road outside around 1:20am. Both had been shot.Officers cordoned off a large section of a country lane, in Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire, and launched a murder investigation.The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment and arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary. A third suspect was also arrested on suspicion of the same offence this afternoon after being stopped by police in a vehicle on the A6, near Chapel-en-le-Frith.A fourth man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He remains in police custody and was named locally but the Mail is not identifying him.Neighbours said the incident appeared to have been a 'burglary that went wrong.'A woman, who lives close the farm, said: "The farm is in a remote location, quite deep in the valley and set back from the main road. I suspect it was an opportunistic burglary that has gone wrong."Tony Martin, a farmer who famously also shot two burglars at his isolated farm in 1999, killing one.Maybe the third burglar is lucky shotguns (usually) only go up to two barrels.